Food truck locations and events this week: July 29 to Aug. 1.
—
Food Truck Name: In10se BBQ
Thursday Location: Lake Linganore Farmers Market
Friday Location: Catoctin Breeze Vineyard
—
Food Truck Name: Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors
Friday Location: Deliteful Dairy
Saturday Location: Upper Stem Brewery
Sunday Location: Lake House Distilling
—
Food Truck Name: Whistle Punk Farm Food Truck
Thursday Location: Middletown Farmers’ Market 4-7
Friday Location: Upper Stem Brewery 3-8
Saturday Location: Linganore Winecellars 12-8
Sunday Location: Mad Science Brewing 12-4
—
Food Truck Name: Firefighting BBQ Team
Sunday Location: DC Armotu
—
Food Truck Name: The Garage
Friday Location: Baker Park 11-2 and Monocacy Brewing company 4:30-7:30
—
Food Truck Name: The Moose Pit
Friday Location: Baker Park
Saturday Location: Private event
Sunday Location: Private event
