Rita Dorsey and her son, Nate Hunter, pose for a photo in front of their food truck The Garage outside Mad Science Brewing at Thanksgiving Farm near Buckeystown.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Food truck locations and events this week: July 29 to Aug. 1.

Food Truck Name: In10se BBQ

Thursday Location: Lake Linganore Farmers Market

Friday Location: Catoctin Breeze Vineyard

Food Truck Name: Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets

Thursday Location: Catoctin Furnace Liquors

Friday Location: Deliteful Dairy

Saturday Location: Upper Stem Brewery

Sunday Location: Lake House Distilling

Food Truck Name: Whistle Punk Farm Food Truck

Thursday Location: Middletown Farmers’ Market 4-7

Friday Location: Upper Stem Brewery 3-8

Saturday Location: Linganore Winecellars 12-8

Sunday Location: Mad Science Brewing 12-4

Food Truck Name: Firefighting BBQ Team

Sunday Location: DC Armotu

Food Truck Name: The Garage

Friday Location: Baker Park 11-2 and Monocacy Brewing company 4:30-7:30

Food Truck Name: The Moose Pit

Friday Location: Baker Park

Saturday Location: Private event

Sunday Location: Private event

 

