The dancers and musicians of Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble will be onstage at the Carroll Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. April 15 as part of Common Ground Downtown, a series of concerts featuring bluegrass, roots and Americana musicians in the region.
Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble is long recognized as a creative and pioneering force in presenting roots-based music and percussive dance. It integrates live music, song and dance to illuminate connections between cultures.
