23558719-RBBB-TOS_Photo_Render-Wire.png

"The Greatest Show On Earth" will come to Baltimore in the fall.

 Courtesy photo

The North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show On Earth” will debut stunning feats of human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles and more. The reimagined American icon will captivate families through a multi-platform, 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action. Catch the show in Baltimore, with six performances at the new CFG Bank Arena from Nov. 24 to 26.

“To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance,” said Kenneth Feld, chair and chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription