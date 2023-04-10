The North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show On Earth” will debut stunning feats of human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles and more. The reimagined American icon will captivate families through a multi-platform, 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action. Catch the show in Baltimore, with six performances at the new CFG Bank Arena from Nov. 24 to 26.
“To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance,” said Kenneth Feld, chair and chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment.
Discovered during a global talent search, the show’s cast of 75 performers hail from more than 18 countries, including Ethiopia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Argentina, Cuba, Italy, Spain, Canada and the U.S. Their inspirational stories foster connections through circus arts ranging from aerial, acrobatics, comedy, world dance and more. Each performer and troupe’s local heritage shines through costumes that celebrate their culture and individuality.
Enhanced technology amplifies each performance by creating awe-inspiring moments that bring the cast and audience closer together. Sonic spatial technology adds directional sound to put focus on specific areas of the arena, coupled with a spotlight tracking system that will connect and direct the audience’s attention to the performers. Video moments of the audience will be incorporated into each show.
Directors Dan Shipton and Ross Nicholson have developed their craft through a diverse scope of large-scale stadium shows, live tours for today’s most celebrated pop stars, TV productions and arena shows. Production designer Josh Zangen, a visual storyteller with experience planning tour stages for A-list musical artists, created the playground-inspired set that is full of surprises. Casting is led by internationally recognized talent scout Giulio Scatola, who has worked on prominent stage and circus shows. Celebrity choreographer Gustavo Vargas will bring his 20 years of dance experience to lead the cast in captivating dance and movement scenes. Senior director of costumes Dawna Oak, whose creations have been seen on “Disney On Ice,” “Marvel Universe LIVE,” “Sesame Street LIVE” and others, is crafting the looks that build personas and distinguish each performer. Original music is arranged by Michael Picton, an award-winning composer writing for film, TV, advertising, theater and circus.
