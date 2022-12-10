books-tolkien-4529daa4-668f-11ed-a39d-d4bcbf051029.jpg

"The Fall of Númenor" by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Now that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has finished its first season, what are Tolkien fans to do as we await the next installment? Never fear: The Tolkien literary estate seems to have an enchanted carpetbag, with wonders that emerge long after it has seemingly been emptied.

This month, it released "The Fall of Númenor," a trove of source material about one of Middle-earth's most intriguing and central backstories. The book is beautifully illustrated by Alan Lee and nimbly edited by Brian Sibley, who has toiled on a dozen previous Tolkien projects. Compiled from previously published material, the book is a handy addendum for any Tolkien completist and also a neat introduction for those whose sole knowledge of the doomed island comes from "The Rings of Power."

