The Film Lovers in Carroll County’s (FLICC) will present its 20th annual Foreign Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center in February with a slate of contemporary international films that expand cinematic horizons. This year’s films immerse audiences in new cultures and locales, from a rehearsal room in Hiroshima to an Israeli soundstage to London’s National Gallery to a remote Himalayan village.

There will be two screenings of each film at 1 and 7:30 p.m. All screenings will be captioned. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.

