Gyro Days and Greek cultural festivities will return to Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Frederick this week. The festival is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 to 10 at the church.
George Lountos, the current president of the church’s council, has been involved with the event since 2009. He shared with us what’s behind the festival and its popular food.
What are the origins of Gyro Days and the Greek Festival? How has it grown over the years?
The origins of the current version of the Gyro Days and Greek Festival go back to the early 1990s, when the Greek Orthodox Church of Frederick was organized by several families in Frederick County to serve the Orthodox Christian community in the area. The first gyro sales fundraiser was actually held in downtown Frederick. When the church community moved to its current location on Seventh Street in 1993, the small gyro sales fundraiser grew into a larger Greek Festival, which is traditionally held in mid-May.
During our May Greek Festival, we offer an expanded menu of traditional Greek foods, such as Greek chicken, lamb, pastichio and a variety of pastries. Our May Greek Festival has grown to become one of the largest spring events in Frederick. Around 15 years ago, we started holding the abbreviated Gyro Days events throughout the year to offer our popular gyros. Due to its popularity with the Frederick community, we started offering the Gyro Days events as a regular supplement to our May Greek Festival in July, September and November. These events are carried out with the efforts of many church members who volunteer their time and talents to the events.
What food do you have planned for the event this month?
The Gyro Days will offer traditional gyro sandwiches, chicken souvlaki, Greek salad and popular Greek pastries, such as baklava, finikia, kourambiedes and kataifi.
Are you doing anything this year that is different from past events?
Due to the pandemic, we had to cancel our regular May Greek Festival event, due to the restrictions. We were able to continue holding our smaller Gyro Days, however, and as a result, the event began to grow in attendance. We have been working hard to re-start our larger Greek Festival on a regular schedule again, and we have plans to hold the full Greek Festival event again on May 9 and 10 next year, with the full menu of traditional Greek dishes, pastries and our popular taverna.
What do you think is the biggest draw to the event?
The lamb gyro sandwiches. It’s a favorite among both the church members and wider community.
What is your own personal favorite Greek dish, and what makes it special to you?
For the Gyro Days event, my personal favorite is the lamb gyros. Gyros are a traditional favorite among Greeks, and they always remind me of my trips to Greece, where I always stop at a local gyro stand to enjoy a quick lunch.
What do you wish non-church members knew about the Greek community?
While our church families really enjoy volunteering to share our Greek culture and foods with the people of Frederick, our community is deeply involved in supporting many of the philanthropic organizations in Frederick, which is spearheaded by our Ladies Philanthropic organization, Philoptochos Society. While the majority of our church members are of Greek background, as an Orthodox church, we also serve as a church home for Orthodox Christians of all ethnic backgrounds.
What does this event mean to you and to your church?
Events such as the Greek Festival and Gyro Days offer or community the opportunity to come together and work to carry out these successful events and share our culture with the Frederick community. Although the work is hard, it is a great opportunity to share in fellowship with each other.
Laura Dukes has written for The Frederick News-Post since 2013 as both a freelancer and staff writer. She lives in the Ballenger Creek area with her husband, son and twin daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.