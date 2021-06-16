Legendary singer-songwriter Don Felder will perform live in concert on June 23 at the Frederick Fairgrounds.
Best known as a former lead guitarist for the Grammy Award-winning rock group the Eagles, Felder has been described as a true American rock ’n’ roll guitar hero. He brings his signature “fingers” style — a well-earned nickname, as his hands move at lightning speed across the fretboard — to Showtime at the Drive-In, a unique venue that allows music fans to rock out in a socially distanced, drive-in setting.
Felder was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 with the Eagles, with whom he spent 27 years and recorded “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975).” That album has sold over 38 million copies to date and is considered one of the top-selling albums of all time. During his time with the Eagles, Felder also co-wrote some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love.”
“I’m honored and blessed enough to have contributed to and been a part of a very talented mixture of voices, writing, guitar parts and production,” Felder says Felder of the band. “It was a magical, unique combination that happened in a certain place and time.”
Felder has since become a New York Times bestselling author with his autobiography “Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974-2001).” He released his most recent solo album, “American Rock ‘N’ Roll,” in 2019. His iconic double-necked guitar was featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll” exhibit in 2019 and is currently on display in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s exhibit of the same name.
Now classic rock fans can experience Felder’s legendary musicianship at Showtime at the Drive-In, with state-of-the-art sound and lighting and local food trucks and craft beverages available for purchase onsite.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. June 23, and the show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit showtimeatthedrivein.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.