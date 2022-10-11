Oleta Adams

Oleta Adams

 Courtesy photo

Multi-platinum selling R&B, soul and gospel artist Oleta Adams will take the stage at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 8 p.m. Oct. 14.

Celebrating nine albums and 45 years in the music industry, Adams is no stranger to the spotlight and delivering a captivating performance full of soul. The gospel singer has inspired a growing legion of fans worldwide from her roots that cross into R&B, urban and popular music. The velvety-voiced songstress has four Grammy nominations and over 2.5 million records sold under her belt.

