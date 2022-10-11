Multi-platinum selling R&B, soul and gospel artist Oleta Adams will take the stage at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 8 p.m. Oct. 14.
Celebrating nine albums and 45 years in the music industry, Adams is no stranger to the spotlight and delivering a captivating performance full of soul. The gospel singer has inspired a growing legion of fans worldwide from her roots that cross into R&B, urban and popular music. The velvety-voiced songstress has four Grammy nominations and over 2.5 million records sold under her belt.
In 2017, Adams was the honoree of the Legends Award at the televised Black Music Honors that acknowledged her influence and significant music contributions to African American culture and American music worldwide. In 2019, Oleta was inducted into the American Jazz Walk of Fame in Kansas City, Missouri, the city she also calls home. Adams has toured across the U.S. and Europe as her powerful voice connects with audiences in a moving performance full of emotion.
Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2022-23 season can be found at weinbergcenter.org.
