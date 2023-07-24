The City of Frederick and the Frederick Police Department invite neighborhoods throughout the city to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 40th annual National Night Out on Aug. 1.
This community event encourages residents to come together, raise awareness for crime and drug prevention, and promote a strong relationship between the community and the FPD.
Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with their neighbors and local law enforcement from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.
The three locations this year are Hill Street Park, 100 Hill St.; Carrollton Park, 455 Center St.; and Mullinix Park, 16 S. Bentz St. All locations will feature free food, live music, face painting, police cars, K9 demos and other activities.
