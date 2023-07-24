2022 National Night Out (copy)
A scene from National Night Out in 2022. The annual event featured a variety of activities to help enhance relationships between law enforcement and community members.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The City of Frederick and the Frederick Police Department invite neighborhoods throughout the city to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 40th annual National Night Out on Aug. 1.

This community event encourages residents to come together, raise awareness for crime and drug prevention, and promote a strong relationship between the community and the FPD.

 

