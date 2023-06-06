Can there be any doubt that Frederick is indelibly linked to Francis Scott Key — and vice versa?
He lays in eternal rest at Mount Olivet cemetery in Frederick, was born at Terra Rubra in then-Frederick County (now Carroll County), practiced law in Frederick and was a parishioner at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Frederick.
Sure, he did his best work in Baltimore on that fateful night in 1812, but you must admit, he plays a decidedly second-fiddle role to Edgar Allen Poe in Charm City. But in Frederick, he’s the man!
Although Key wasn’t around 275 years ago when Frederick County was founded, the upcoming 275th Anniversary Jubilee got me thinking about Frederick’s most famous native son and the mark he left.
He didn’t become famous until some years after he penned what would become our national anthem, so it’s unlikely Frederick could ever have been “Key City.” But we did the next best thing.
I’m not sure he would be altogether pleased, but quite a few things in Frederick are named for our favorite son.
1. Francis Scott Key Mall
The mall on the south side of Frederick has seen better days, but it endures. Sears is gone, but Macy’s, JCPenney and Dick’s are still around to serve our shopping needs.
2. Francis Scott Key Hotel
Now the Francis Scott Key Apartments, this stately hotel was a grand Frederick achievement in its day, operating successfully from 1923 until 1975 on West Patrick Street. It was the place to be.
3. Francis Scott Key Apartments
This historic structure and former Francis Scott Key Hotel was purchased from Homewood Retirement Center and completely refurbished in 2002 as elegant apartments in downtown Frederick. I’ve been inside — they are very nice!
4. Frederick Keys
Frederick’s very own minor league baseball team began in 1989, just a long fly ball from where Key is buried. Was there ever any doubt about the Frederick team’s nickname?
5. Scott Key Center
This well-respected institution on Rocky Springs Road serves intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals by providing employment opportunities and community involvement.
6. FSK Post 11
The American Legion Post on Taney Avenue recently celebrated its 100th anniversary and has been welcoming and serving veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces since 1919.
7. FSK Lions Club
This venerable service club recently celebrated its 60th year of service to Frederick. They loan medical equipment, provide vision screening and help feed the hungry. Full disclosure: I’m a proud member.
8. Key 103
Our community radio station with the call letters WAFY plays Top-40 music and supports Frederick with contests, events and charitable donations. If only they aired the Orioles!
9. Key Parkway
This Frederick thoroughfare parallels the Golden Mile and provides a respite from all the traffic signals and retail establishments. It goes on for miles and serves several Frederick neighborhoods.
10. Francis Scott Key Drive
This winding commercial thoroughfare just south of Frederick’s downtown area features Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Econo Lodge, Sheetz, car dealerships and other small businesses.
Plenty of Frederick-area businesses have also attached themselves to Key. They are, in no particular order, Key City Tattoo, Key Pilates, Key City Foundation, FSK Audi Lincoln Mercury, FSK Beauty and Wig Supply, Key Elements Counseling, Key Courrier, Key Environmental, Key Financial Group, Key Maritime, Key Neurology, Key Solar, Key Me, Key Visual Solutions and Key Pest Control.
Special mention goes to Keymar and Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge.
Did I miss any of your favorites?
Gary Bennett is a longtime Frederick resident who spends his time hiking, biking, volunteering and providing childcare for grandchildren. He is married and retired from his career as a nonprofit marketing executive.
(1) comment
No duh - Mr. Bennett must be new here. Yes, I'm rolling my eyes.
