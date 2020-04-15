Frederick resident Vicki Clarkson loves a world filled with colors, and it’s reflected in the 53-year-old visual artist’s works.
“All artists have their ‘why’ we create. My reason comes from a lifelong appreciation for the moments of beauty that can be incredibly small and nearly hidden wanting to shine,” she said recently via email. “The ordinary can be sublime when embraced and that is how I approach my work. I want to offer the viewer a visual melody that can play over and over again.”
Art by birth
Clarkson said she innately knew she needed to create.
“I had massive collections of pencils, crayons and paper of all types. I was always drawing and painting,” she said.
Her parents, she said, “had limited awareness of the concept of being an ‘artist.’”
Her father grew up in the Appalachian Mountains, the son of a coal miner and grandson of a moonshiner. He found work as a carpenter.
“He was dyslexic and left school in the third grade. He struggled with reading, but he could make beautiful furniture,” she said. “Growing up, when my father would draw sketches for furniture and then build those pieces, I was in awe. He never knew he was an artisan because building was all he thought he was capable of. Because my parents ensured I had access to reading and learning as much as I wanted as well as creating, I grew up knowing I was an artist.”
Clarkson, however, didn’t pursue being an artist as her desired vocation.
“Being the first in my family to get an education after high school implied I needed to select a path that would give me a job,” she said. “I didn’t have real guidance on how a young natural artist grows into a professional. I loved the idea of creating an environment that was very different from what I had grown up seeing.”
But Clarkson learned about a program that was based in the fashion industry that focused on the presentation of fashion. She went to the Spencerian College in Louisville, Kentucky, where she said she “loved the ‘creation’ process.” From there she went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York but found that she was not a New York person.
“The experience was a learning moment for me and I shifted to focus on the elements of what I felt was my passion,” she said. “Now a little wiser, I knew I could study fine arts. I decided to do just that and paint the visions I had wanted to see back home. I wanted to wash away the coal dust from the foliage-lined roads. I wanted to lift the ashen veil of sorrow from the beautiful mountains of Eastern Kentucky. I wanted my artwork to liberate the potential of the botanical wonderland I had grown up with. I felt a serene and ethereal majesty was inherent in the Appalachian landscape, but it was often buried behind a mourning cloth of coal dust. “
Being an artist
Through it all, Clarkson was able to make it as a “working artist.” She worked at an art supply store to pay for college. Later, she managed an art center and also teached.
“I worked with interior designers creating artwork that suited their clients,” she said. “I enjoyed the experience of seeing my original artwork having places to be appreciated.”
It was in the early 2000s that Clarkson decided to focus full-time on painting. She said she supported herself for several years by showing her work and selling her artwork.
Clarkson’s primary medium is watercolors, which she learned when she was creating design sketches in college.
“I stumbled onto work by Georgia O’Keefe in an art history class, and when I saw where she took the medium, I was hooked,” she said. “The medium takes quite a bit of study to fully grasp. I personally feel that it is a medium that can be expressed in numerous manners. I choose to explore texture and vibrant washes with bold abstract composition. I paint on both traditional rag paper and stretched canvas. I enjoy pushing the expected boundaries of the medium.”
Rediscovering her passionArt shows, she said, allowed her to have more creative freedom than working for designers. They also have a competitive element.
Clarkson worked hard to have her pieces exhibited in various galleries. And she was in the middle of three solo shows when she said she had a health issue that gave her “pause.”
“Ultimately, the pause allowed me to see that I also had family priorities I wanted to focus my energy toward,” she said. “I put my family straight in front and I went on to have my two beautiful daughters.”
Focusing on her family, Clarkson temporarily put aside her artwork. Then three years ago, she decided to nurture her art again.
“Full-time painting with teens is still a challenge, but I am making it happen,” she said. “I paint every day.”
Her schedule includes blocked studio time, and usually she is seeking exhibition space.
“I look for multiple avenues that will showcase my original work,” she said. “I want original artwork to be more accessible.”
Along with watercolors, Clarkson has explored mixed media. She was at FIT when she fell in love with textiles and finishes.
“It was natural for me to merge various mediums. I have always had a need to use bits and pieces of beauty that might otherwise be discarded,” she said. “My grandmothers both lived during the Great Depression, and being frugal and not wasteful has always whispered in my ear. My grandmother from Kentucky loved all things pretty and she never spent any significant money on the pretty moments she made in her home. She taught me to appreciate even a hint of lovely. So, in my work I will sneak ... little bits of shimmer or pretty in my work. At some point they build into a full work of art.”
She was inspired by artist Joseph Cornell’s work that has boxes filled with found objects.
“I like making original art into a moment of poetry,” she said. “I think of my work as painting poetry.”
Clarkson said she hopes that viewers of her artwork will give pause and possibly make a connection.
“The experience is the purpose, a moment that can become a fond memory,” she said. “I want the viewer to have a visual and emotional connection that entices them to take a poetic ethereal journey. I want my artwork to be a welcome respite in their day.”
