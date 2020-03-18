Frederick resident Matt Long was supposed to share his art with the world this year.
Long was chosen as the official artist for the 2020 National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. His artwork graces the official poster and other merchandise that was printed in anticipation of the event. However, no one could foresee the novel coronavirus pandemic. That meant the National Cherry Blossom Festival, scheduled for Friday and April 12, has been canceled.
Festival officials estimated 1.5 million people usually descend upon the nation’s capital every spring to celebrate the blooming of the 3,0000 cherry blossom trees along the Tidal Basin. The peak bloom is expected to be March 22. The event celebrates the gift of the Japanese cherry blossom trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo City to Washington D.C., on March 27, 1912.
The official announcement is a crushing blow for an artist who had the chance of exposure for such a large platform.
“One of the highlights of this project was the honor and excitement of being able to share my work on a national level. It’s a very rare opportunity that I happily and full heartedly jumped on. I’ve invested hundreds of hours and worked closely with the National Cherry Blossom Festival team since June of 2019 to prepare the art, merchandise and associated event preparations for the month ahead,” Long said in an email Monday.
Journey to the blossoms
Long has had a passion for art since he was young. While at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in graphic design.
After being laid off from his job as an in-house designer from Bechtel Corp., the now 34-year-old seized it as an opportunity to pursue his dreams of being a full-time fine artist.
Since then, Long has been able to land some great resume builders like in 2018 when his work was selected to be on the side of Sheetz’s truck fleets. Then last year, Long made his first artistic connection to the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
“I was invited to come and paint a car at the Washington Auto Show on behalf of a group named Automotive Rhythms,” he said while sitting at the Frederick News-Post office a few weeks before the festival was slated to begin.
Usually, the auto show takes place in January but last year it was moved to the spring and coincided with the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Because of the timing, the organizers both events created a partnership. So for the auto show, National Cherry Blossom Festival officials wanted a cherry blossom-themed art car. And they selected Long to paint the 2019 Nissan Altima, which was part of the festival’s parade.
The painted car was displayed at the Art of Motion exhibit, which was made up of work from a collection of artists from the DMV area. The car also was on display at Pedalpoolza, which is an event that is part of the Cherry Blossom Festival.
“And they let me drive it at the last minute,” he said. “It was super cool.”
With that exposure of having his artwork in the show, Long said he was able to make connections and meet a lot of new people.
When the National Cherry Blossom Festival was looking to select the featured artist whose artwork would grace the 2020 festival poster, T-shirts and other merchandise, Long said they reached out to him to submit his portfolio.
“It is a process. It’s highly competitive and selective,” he said. “And they pick one artist in the nation each year.”
Long did his research before submitting his idea. He said he looked at previous artists’ posters, studied photos of the cherry blossoms and the Tidal Basin as well as the Jefferson and Washington monuments, which appear in his final poster.
In mid-May of 2019, he was notified that he was selected as the artist.
Long’s finished piece is awash with a color palette of deep and light pinks, yellows and pops of subtle greens. The poster is edged in pop-art like cherry blossoms with the monuments in the background. Yellow rays of sunshine emerge from left to right to the monuments.
“My style is illustrative and it’s vibrant. I very much did focus on blossoms at dusk,” he said, noting that he made sure to have his signature sunrays in the piece.
To get to the final piece, Long said it started with three preliminary sketches that were presented to a committee. The first images were in black and white.
“Then we worked out two of those and kind of merged them, and then refined it,” he said, noting he then converted it into a digital image.
When it came to colors, Long said he talked to committee members about what they wanted for the images. He had been inspired by a Japanese-style painting that used a sunset color palette and suggested those colors be used in his work.
“We call it more of a sunset desk palette,” he said.
The final piece was unveiled at District Winery in October. The piece was printed on canvas, and then hand-embellished with Sharpie markers and acrylic paints, which Long said is his fine art. But Long’s work wasn’t quite over after designing the poster.
“After I produced the actual artwork per contract, the artist is supposed to work with the Blossom team to assist with the layout of all of the merchandise,” he said.
His artwork is on T-shirts, coffee mugs, reusable totes and even Christmas ornaments. Long said some of the items might become a collector’s item as some items have shown up on eBay.
Originally, Long was to be involved with more than 15 National Cherry Blossom Festival events, including riding in the artist’s float in the now-canceled parade, which was sponsored by Metro. And because of that sponsorship, the Metro will put his image on more than 150,000 SmarTrip cards.
“It’s been a heartbreaking experience for me personally and professionally but also for our nation’s capital. We are all still sorting all of this out and trying to figure out creative, and socially distant ways to keep the public involved with the festival,” he said. “This will have an unprecedented impact on the economy, but I hope through what bits and pieces of my art are out there gracing the city [the DC SmartTrip Metro card and existing online merchandise] we can find some kind of awesome…in those little blossoms. “
Follow Crystal Schelle on Twitter: @crystalschelle.
