Karlys Kline, Linda Roth and Bill Watson have been elected to the Frederick Arts Council's board of directors. The Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources.
Karlys Kline is well-known in Frederick County for her community engagement and involvement with numerous nonprofit organizations and boards. She retired in 2009 after serving 19 years as the vice president of Structural Systems, and has since participated as a board member of Frederick County Bank, the Community Foundation, United Way, Rotary Club of Frederick County, the Downtown Frederick Partnership, Hood Board of Associates and FCC Foundation Board plus 25 others. She currently serves on the boards of Frederick Health, Homewood Retirement Centers, Friends of Carroll Creek Urban Park, and the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County, as well as the Arts Council. She is married to Tom Lynch, partner at local law firm Miles & Stockbridge.
Linda Roth is an accomplished public relations and marketing professional who currently serves as the vice president, treasury management officer at FCB Bank. Previously, she was the senior director of alumni relations and annual giving at Hood College. She is a current or past board member of several community organizations including the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Downtown Frederick Partnership, Heritage Frederick, past-president of the Frederick County Commission for Women, Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County, where she is currently vice chair, and the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, where she served as president.
Bill Watson is a Frederick-based artist and illustrator who has been exhibiting his work since 2004. His most recent shows include Wabi-Sabi at the Hamilton Gallery in Baltimore, as well as the 2017 FCAA Group Show at the Delaplaine Arts Center. Previously he was an artist, leader and presenter at 2016’s Artomatic@Frederick and has exhibited a solo show at Alchemy of Art in Baltimore. His work takes inspiration from graffiti, advertising, and the imagery of urban environments.
“We are delighted and thankful to have these three dedicated individuals offer their talent and perspective to our Board,” said John Bekier, president of the Frederick Arts Council. “Karlys Kline, Linda Roth, and Bill Watson have all demonstrated their commitment to helping the arts flourish in our amazing community.”
FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park and Frederick County’s Arts in Education grants. For more information visitwww.frederickartscouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.