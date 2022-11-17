The Frederick Arts Council has awarded Community Arts Development grants to 22 arts organizations and arts programs throughout Frederick County.
The recipients include Calvary UMC Community Concert Series, Choral Arts Society of Frederick, City Youth Matrix, Clustered Spires Chorus, Delaplaine Arts Center, Downtown Frederick Partnership, Emmitsburg Community Chorus, Endangered Species Project, Frederick Book Arts Center, Frederick Children’s Chorus, Frederick Regional Youth Orchestra, the Frederick Chorale, Frederick Symphony Orchestra, Fredericktowne Players, Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Maryland Wind Festival, Other Voices, Potters’ Guild of Frederick, Global Z Recording Project, National String Symphonia, UnShuttered and the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
