Nine artists and arts groups have been awarded a combined $15,000 in grant funding courtesy of the Frederick Arts Council.
Council representatives announced Monday that several people and organizations received Resources for Emerging Arts Development Initiative (READI) grants, which aim to strengthen the vitality and sustainability of the arts in Frederick, according to FAC. Those receiving grants are:
- Karin Birch, a Brunswick-based artist whose work has shown internationally, received $1,000.
- The Asian American Center of Frederick immigrant support organization was awarded $2,000.
- The Frederick County Landmarks Foundation (Barnstormers) preservation group was granted $2,000.
- Frederick Makers virtual market received $2,000.
- Out40 Media, an urban arts blog, was granted $2,000.
- PopUp Frederick, which creates quick-turnaround events for artists, artisans, makers, bakers and farmers, will receive $1,500.
- Shabnam Samuel, a writer and business coach, is getting $1,000.
- TAG/The Artists Gallery was awarded $2,000.
- The Valley Jazz Collective, a partnership of jazz educators, professional musicians and business owners, accepted a $1,500 grant.
“We are pleased to be able to provide support to innovative artists and arts organizations in Frederick,” Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Frederick Arts Council, said in a prepared statement. “It’s been a difficult year for the arts just when our community needs their inspiration and uplift the most. We are eager to ensure that emerging, responsive arts programming is sustained.”
The Frederick Arts Council provides grants and scholarships, arts advocacy and links to resources for the local arts community. More information can be found at frederickartscouncil.org.
