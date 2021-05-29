Frederick resident Patricia Tyson Redmond’s latest book, “Words From The Heart … When America’s Veterans Speak,” will be released on or about June 12.
Since 2002, Redmond has interviewed 125 veterans of the U.S. military for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. In this book, she shares firsthand accounts of the experiences of men and women who served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Readers who never heard about the wartime experiences of their family members or friends, perhaps because many were reluctant to share their stories, as well as others who simply want to know what it was like to serve, will learn a lot from reading this book.
“From the war to end all wars, Redmond takes us to Normandy in Europe, the Inchon landing in Korea, the rice patties of Vietnam, the mother of all battles and the other campaigns in the Middle East, where our nation’s heroes tell their story in their own words,” said Gen. Dennis J. Reimer, U.S. Army (Ret), 33d Chief of Staff. “On the ground, sea and in the air, these words tell of heroic actions, where ‘all gave some, and some gave all.’ Her book reminds us that we live in the Land of the Free because it was also the home of the brave. May it always be!”
To pre-order, or to be placed on a list to receive updates about the book, email Redmond at patipt@comcast.net.
