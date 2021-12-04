Suzanne Feldman wanted to write a novel that was epic yet intimate.
Feldman walked into her classroom at Tuscarora High School several years ago to prepare for a full day of teaching. It was around 6:30 a.m, and her school laptop was slowly updating. While waiting on the computer, Feldman began brainstorming future novels to write. She was alone in the room in those early morning hours, giving her time to ponder ideas before the start of the school day.
Finally, the thought dawned on her. Feldman decided to write a war novel, specifically one occurring during World War I. She decided to focus on the human stories of this time period and specifically the women involved in the war effort.
After several years of writing, Feldman has completed her novel, “Sisters of the Great War.” The book was published by Mira Books, an imprint of HarperCollins, and was released in late October.
This is Feldman’s second published novel under her own name. Her first published novel, “Absalom’s Daughters,” was released in 2016. Feldman published three science fiction novels in the ’90s, under the pen name of Severna Park.
“Sisters of the Great War” delves into the world of the two Duncan sisters living in Baltimore in 1914. Ruth, the older sister, aspires to become a doctor, and the younger sister, Elise, dreams of becoming a mechanic. However, the girls feel trapped by society’s roles for women and their father’s effort to enforce these rules upon his daughters.
Once World War I begins, the sisters venture away from home and volunteer for the war effort in Belgium — Ruth as a nurse and Elise as a driver. The book follows the sisters through challenges and new experiences they face throughout the war.
“I thought I would write about the women in World War I, which are very glossed over,” said Feldman. “I really wanted to explore that and find out more about it.”
Feldman explained one of the main methods of combat during this time was trench warfare, where the opposing sides fired their arms from deep ditches and elaborate underground systems. The attacks were very gruesome, and the trenches did not move. This led to similar attacks occurring one after the other.
“It’s the same horrible story over and over again,” said Feldman. “But once you get behind the front lines, where the nurses are and the ambulances are, then you have more human stories.”
This perspective is what led Feldman to creating the novel’s main characters. Although she was interested in writing about women at war, the Duncan sisters and their backstory took a long time to refine. That said, Feldman enjoys exploring character relationships in her novels and views them as one of her strengths in writing.
As part of the research for the novel, Feldman studied photographs in magazines and American history books that showcased different situations throughout the war. Through examining the photographs and reading the captions, she was able to grasp a good understanding of the scene depicted in each picture. Many of the visuals throughout Feldman’s book are based on the images she found.
Feldman started this book in 2015, the year she retired from Frederick County Public Schools after teaching art for 27 years.
“It takes a long time to write a book,” said Feldman. “When people hold a book, they’re actually holding years of that person’s life.”
Feldman explains her writing process is a bit different from when she worked as a teacher. Before, Feldman would write after returning home from school until it was time to fix dinner. Now, she treats writing like a job. Feldman wakes up and spends time with her dogs but designates certain hours throughout the morning and afternoon to write.
Aside from spending her time at home writing, she enjoys staying involved with writing groups and classes in the area.
“I just love writing,” she said. “It’s my art.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.