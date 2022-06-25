Dave Bitler has always liked his bandmate Brandon Michael's style on the fiddle.
“It gets you wanting to move,” he said.
Bitler said he and Michael met a few years ago at a bluegrass jam, then fell out of touch.
They reconnected through a mutual friend during the pandemic, and started playing together in the bluegrass band The Shade Tree Collective four or five times a month.
When he discovered that Michael was one of four people shot in an attack at Columbia Machine near Smithsburg on June 9, Bitler wanted to get the members of the Frederick music community together for a benefit to help his friend out.
The music community in Frederick is pretty close-knit and people look out for each other, Bitler said.
“It was kind of a no-brainer,” Bitler said.
Michael, of Boonsboro, was injured when Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, opened fire on his co-workers at Columbia Machine Inc. on June 9, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Three others were killed in the attack.
Esquivel also shot and injured a Maryland State Police trooper after leaving the Columbia Machine facility, police said.
Bitler said he “didn't connect the dots” when he heard about a shooting at a business near Hagerstown that it was where Michael worked.
But any time there is a shooting these days, it's easy to wonder, “When is it going to hit home to me?” he said.
He said he had a chance to meet with Michael recently. Bitler is hopeful that Michael can get back to playing the fiddle for The Shade Tree Collective when he's ready.
Michael brings what Bitler called an “aggressive” fiddle sound to the band.
“It just has that quintessential bluegrass style,” he said.
The benefit Saturday at Steinhardt Brewing in Frederick brought together members of the Frederick bluegrass circle, and the city's music scene in general.
Jim Steinhardt, the owner of Steinhardt Brewing, said a bluegrass band already was scheduled to play Saturday night, and the benefit was a chance to use the brewery for a good cause.
A number of bluegrass bands play at the brewery, he said, and the community seems like a tight-knit group.
Alex Orr, of Silver Spring, said the Frederick bluegrass scene is known for its camaraderie.
“It's a friendly scene. Everybody knows somebody or knows somebody through somebody,” he said.
Nate Clendenen sat near the back of the brewery Saturday afternoon, after his group had finished its set.
Clendenen said he lived in Ocean City for years. People frequently came together for benefits for people who worked in the town's bars or restaurants and needed a little help. The scene in Frederick reminds him of that, he said.
He said that even among other musicians, the bluegrass community is especially close.
“There's so much common material. It's just a more intimate group of musicians,” he said.
