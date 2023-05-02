Printmaking can trace its origins back to China’s Han Dynasty, where the first print on paper was made during the 7th century. Although the tools, ink and even paper have changed slightly from that time, the age-old tradition has continued to live on.
To celebrate printmaking of the past, the present and the future around the globe, Frederick Book Arts Center will host Print Day in May, part of a global event. The event will be held as part of First Saturday events throughout downtown Frederick and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6.
“Print Day just really falls into the wheelhouse of what we do at the Book Arts Center because we do so many different types of printing,” said Johnny Carrera, executive director and co-founder of FBAC.
Each year, he said, FBAC focuses the event around a different theme. Last year, for instance, FBAC made prints of manhole covers throughout Frederick, “a guerrilla printing thing,” Carrera said. The prints were then transferred to T-shirts.
“This year, we’re going to try something really experimental and fun,” he said.
Using a traditional Japanese printmaking method called gyotaku, or fish prints. The method dates back to the 1800s by fishermen who would use their actual fish to make prints as a way to record their catch. They used a nontoxic sumi ink that was applied to the fish before it was printed. Eventually, gyotaku became an art form in and of itself.
The good news is that no real fish will be harmed in the making of prints at the FBAC. Instead, rubber fish will be used, which will give the same results. Carrera said the activity will finally put to use the rubber fish his co-founder and board president Sara Friedman started purchasing back in 2018.
“A couple of us were saying, ‘What are you doing Sara?” he said jokingly. “She’s like, ‘No, people love these. You’re gonna have to trust me on this. It’s gonna be cool.’”
Visitors who participate in gyotaku should bring their own T-shirts and for $15 can make their own printed shirts. Others can purchase already-made shirts for $20.
Printmaker Eric Groff, a former intern with FBAC, has tested the fish prints on T-shirt material.
To give novice printmakers some practice, a large cloth will be available, and the cloth will later be put on display, like a communal art piece.
Carrera has tried his hand at gyotaku on a T-shirt that features The Cure’s Robert Smith — now with fish coming in and out of the image. “It’s something that you wouldn’t expect to have fish swimming around,” he said with a laugh.
The fish will also reappear for a summer program for rising third to fifth graders called Nature of Books.
Visitors will have the chance to take a keepsake with them using an 1800s platen letterpress, where a flat surface holds the paper and the paper is pressed against a flat inked printing plate. FBAC will also host demos in a variety of printmaking styles throughout the day.
As part of the Print Day celebration, artists in the community were encouraged to submit a piece of art that will be on display throughout the event. Carrera said anyone in the Frederick community could submit their work for the exhibit.
Although Print Day in May highlights printing, the FBAC celebrates printmaking all year long. They focus on intaglio printmaking, which is basically a design that is cut into the surface into a plate, ink is applied to the plate where it soaks into the cuts, and then the image is transferred onto a paper or cloth.
Additionally, FBAC focuses on relief printing and offers access to letter-printing presses, where people can handset type using wooden or metal letters. FBAC offers programs for a variety of ages throughout the year.
Carrera said this event is a perfect opportunity for those interested in printmaking or art to visit the Frederick Book Arts Center.
“If you haven’t been to the Book Arts Center before, this may be the perfect opportunity to come,” he said, “because it is really a chance to tour all the various things we do.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
