IMG_2482.jpg (copy)

Printmaking can trace its origins back to China’s Han Dynasty, where the first print on paper was made during the 7th century. Although the tools, ink and even paper have changed slightly from that time, the age-old tradition has continued to live on.

To celebrate printmaking of the past, the present and the future around the globe, Frederick Book Arts Center will host Print Day in May, part of a global event. The event will be held as part of First Saturday events throughout downtown Frederick and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription