Thousands of people flocked to downtown Frederick on Saturday, eager to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the city's 40th annual In the Streets Festival.
According to the website for Celebrate Frederick, the nonprofit organization that organizes In the Streets, the annual festival began in 1983 as a way to encourage residents to revisit the downtown area following months of renovation.
Jennifer Martin, the executive director of Celebrate Frederick, said on Saturday that her organization was "blessed to have so many sponsors who have come out to interact with the public."
The festival spanned eight blocks between All Saints Street and 7th Street, in addition to all of Carroll Creek Park, Martin said. Each block had a distinct theme.
On the history block, the sweltering heat did not stop the Carrollton Manor chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution from dressing up in colonial-style outfits. Volunteers from Rose Hill Manor Park and Museum led groups of children in a tin-punching craft.
On the sports block, festival attendees could meet with local teams including the Frederick Keys, the Spire City Ghost Hounds and the newly named Flying Cows, Frederick's new professional basketball team.
On the artisan block, more than two dozen small businesses offered an array of products for sale.
Tebonye Crawford, owner of Zinnia Virgo Soaps, has had a table at In the Streets for the past three years. Based on past experience, she expected to sell out on Saturday.
Crawford said her favorite product is a blackberry and ambrosia scented bar called "Uh, let me explain." She originally started making soap in 2017 as a way to help her oldest child with skin issues.
On the kids block, Jennifer Lungociu walked her pet tegu lizard, Bud, on a leash.
A media specialist for Frederick County Public Schools and a reptile hobbyist, Lungociu started an animal rescue and education program with her husband, Brian, to combine her love of teaching with her affinity for critters.
"In the Streets is a chance for us to say who we are, what we do, and gives us a chance to show people our programs," Lungociu said.
Jenn's Uncommon Critters facilitates the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of reptiles, invertebrates and small mammals like chinchillas and guinea pigs.
Animals that can't be adopted out become "animal ambassadors" for the organization's educational programs, Lungociu said.
In between the themed blocks, festival attendees could listen to live music at five different stages.
Some of the performers included Rock Creek Revival, a four-piece bluegrass band from Maryland; the Frederick Catoctones, a men's barbershop choir; and Melissa Quinn Fox, a country music artist.
Hungry festival-goers could choose from a wide variety of eateries including food trucks, pop-up bakeries, and brick-and-mortar restaurants. Those who wanted to enjoy an alcoholic beverage could visit the Craft Beverage Experience featuring a number of local distilleries and breweries.
As the festival itself wound down, attendees aged 21 and older were invited to keep the fun going at the "Up the Creek" after party.
Asked which activities attendees should keep an eye out for, Martin, of Celebrate Frederick, said: "Everything at In the Streets is a don't miss."
