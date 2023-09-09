In the Streets 6
There was live music on five stages at In the Streets in downtown Frederick on Saturday.

Thousands of people flocked to downtown Frederick on Saturday, eager to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the city's 40th annual In the Streets Festival.

According to the website for Celebrate Frederick, the nonprofit organization that organizes In the Streets, the annual festival began in 1983 as a way to encourage residents to revisit the downtown area following months of renovation.

