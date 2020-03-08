Rocket Racoon, Thanos and their father walked into the Frederick Comic Con…
At least that’s how the joke would go if Justin Korber and his sons, Jaxson Korber and Colten Korber, were the stars.
The three attended Frederick Comic Con at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center Sunday.
“Growing up, collecting comic books was something I used to do with my dad and we just thought it would be fun to come out, to bring the boys out to actually see some of the comic books that, you know, all the new movies are sort of based on now,” Justin Korber said.
Those new movies include Justice League and Superman.
It was the Korber’s first time attending the event, which is entering its fifth year, but about 40 minutes in Justin Korber had already made some selections.
“I’m a big Hulk collector, but yeah there’s always books that are on my wishlist for when we come out to events like this,” he said.
The event was organized by Nick Shoff of Shoff Productions.
He said the event was expected to draw a thousand people, both adults and children.
“There are higher end things for the adults but there’s also enough stuff for the kids that they can find something and not have to spend a lot,” Shoff said.
There were rows upon rows of vendors at Frederick Comic Con offering everything from comic books and original art to mugs and plushies.
Shoff said every year there’s a positive response to the event.
“They like it because it’s not too expensive,” he said. “It’s family oriented. We try to have a nice mix.”
Shoff hasn’t always done comic book shows, he started 40 years ago with baseball cards.
“The thing that I enjoy and I’m proud of, I have people that came as kids with their parents, they now bring their kids, which ages me but at the same time I’m proud that I’ve been able to make it and people still come back because they have a good time,” he said.
Timothy Kennedy came to the event to find Marvel and Star Wars toys, which he collects with his 10-year-old son.
He said he was looking forward to finding rare figures that might not be available in stores.
“I collected toys and comics and stuff when I was a kid so it’s cool to get my son involved in that,” he said.
Carson Clow, 12, and Chris Jones, 11, stopped by the event because they were in town for a hockey tournament. They play for the Easton Ice Hawks.
Carson came with the goal of finding Funko Pops, which are figurines, and specifically was looking for Fallout Funko Pops.
Chris didn’t have a specific goal but said the event was really cool.
“[They’ve] got a lot of stuff,” he said.
One supplier of some of that “stuff” was Jen Southard of Retro Daddio.
Southard said she was also a vendor at one of the shows in November.
Retro Daddio is Williamsburg, Virginia’s “one stop geek shop,” and offered mugs, pins, jewelry, accessories and other items from franchises such as Star Trek, Harry Potter and Doctor Who at the event.
“There’s always a lot of strict comic vendors here and then toy vendors so we kind of try to bring the explosion of everything else,” Southard said.
She said she enjoys talking to people and seeing what items they’re drawn to.
“You can also talk to folks about what they’re wearing or if they’re looking at Harry Potter stuff you can ask, you know, ‘what house are you?’ and get into discussions about all of that,” Southard said.
