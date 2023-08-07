Years ago, nearly every community in Frederick County held an annual carnival. With the changes in the economy and difficulties in contracting amusement rides, carnivals have dwindled to a few, mostly in the larger communities.
In an effort to offset the financial loss of not holding a carnival, in 2019, the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department began to hold the Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival.
The first year was successful, then COVID hit. In 2022, the festival returned to the Libertytown carnival grounds.
The Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival will be held this year on Aug. 12 at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department Carnival Grounds at 12027 South St., Libertytown.
The festival is a partner event with the 275th anniversary of the founding of Frederick County in 1748.
The festival will feature beer, wine and distilled spirits produced exclusively by Frederick County craft beverage producers.
A variety of craft vendors and kids entertainment, including a bouncy house, make this a family-friendly event.
Tickets are $25 in advanced and $30 day of the event. Ticket includes a 6-oounce beverage glass and three drink tokens. Tickets are available at mdtix.com.
The Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. with food and entertainment from Groovalicious, featuring music from the ’70s and ’80s.
On Aug. 11, the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department will also host the free performance “Sticktime” from 7 to 10 p.m. with food and a beer garden.
All proceeds from the events benefit the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department.
