Frederick County Public Libraries welcomes back readers and explorers of all ages for its annual summer reading program, being held June 1 to Aug. 15.
As in years past, this summer, FCPL is challenging you to read books and visit community destinations. Read for at least 20 days this summer, and you’ll not only build a healthy new habit, you will earn rewards.
Log your reading with the reading log (available at your local library), through the Beanstack app or online. Earn a ticket for each day you read and each destination you visit. Tickets earned can be entered into prize drawings held on June 16, July 16 and Aug. 16.
This year’s finisher prize is a best-selling new book. Grand prizes include American Girl Dolls, skateboards, bicycles, building block sets, telescopes, Chromebooks, kayaks and more.
Summer reading programs are designed to help combat “summer slide” and help students maintain academic skills and knowledge while they’re on break.
To sign up and to learn more about Summer Challenge, visit fcpl.org/summer.
