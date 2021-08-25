Young widow finds a new normal.
— Willie Gardner
Marching bands, prancing horses, celebrate USA!
— Diane Capel
Legend has it Ernest Hemingway once bet a group of writing buddies he could write a story that captured a full narrative in just six words. He then scrawled a few words on a napkin and passed it around the table:
“For Sale, Baby Shoes, Never Worn,” it read.
Six decades after Hemingway’s death, it’s still not clear whether he is the true author behind the most famous piece of flash fiction ever circulated. Nevertheless, the story he may or may not have written has inspired heaps of hyper-condensed narratives, including many written by a small group of Frederick County seniors, who have been meeting monthly on their computers for nearly a year.
After the pandemic shut down all in-person programming at the county’s senior centers in March 2020, the Frederick County Senior Services Division (formerly Department of Aging) began offering online field trips and activities through its Virtual 50+ Community Center. For those interested in writing and being creative, Susan Hofstra, who typically runs the Urbana Senior Center, suggested a club where people could try their hand at writing six-word stories and share their short narratives with one another.
More than a year later, about 15 people are signed up for the class, and anywhere from six to eight participate each month. It’s a nice group size, Hofstra said. They always have enough time for everyone to read their stories and discuss them. The smaller turnout has also allowed the writers to get to know one another.
“It’s been really nice for them,” Hofstra said. “And it’s been nice for the staff, because we’ve gotten to know different seniors.” Since she typically runs the Urbana Senior Center, she may not have known people who attended the centers in Emmitsburg or Frederick, she explained.
Each month, Hofstra offers about four prompts to participants. If a holiday or special event is coming up, she tries to incorporate that into one of the prompts. Since June 1 was National Pen Pal Day, for instance, she encouraged writers to compose a short story about a letter, stamps or the mail. She asked them to write about flowers for May Day and their parents for Mother’s Day. Sometimes, the group will laugh at the silly prompts she comes up with, like "write about an object in their freezer" or "write about science fiction."
“When I had them write about a piece of furniture, they were like, ‘What?’” Hofstra said, cracking up at the memory. “But I had recently re-finished a desk that had been my uncle’s from the early ‘30s when he went to college. And I was like, ‘See? There are things that you can write about!’”
She will often give the writers ideas for how to follow a certain prompt. Asking them to write about light, for instance, could mean writing about sunlight, candles, Thomas Edison or even the light in their hearts. She said it’s been fun to see what everyone comes up with every month. When she told them to write about spring, for instance, everyone wrote about how wonderful the season was, except for one person, who wrote about pollen.
One of Hofstra’s favorite parts of the class is how the stories the seniors share often prompt conversations about their lives. When she had them write stories for Armed Forces Day, she learned that one woman had once been named Military Wife of the Year in Europe, and somebody else had a dad who was a dentist in the military.
“All that came out because of the six-word stories,” she said.
Willie Gardner, who attended events at the Frederick Senior Center prior to the pandemic, has been involved in the six-word story program since it began. She shared one story she wrote near the beginning of her involvement: “Young widow finds a new normal.”
Now 82 years old, she became a widow when she was 50, she said. She had been married to her husband, who she met in college, for more than 29 years.
“I had to find a new normal,” she remarked. “It was hard, you know, to figure out what to do for the rest of your life.”
Frederick’s senior center and its virtual programs have been a lifeline for her, she said. Though her two children don’t live far away — one is in Upper Marlboro and the other is in Washington, D.C. — she has no other family in the area. She’s loved participating in Hofstra’s six-word story class, as well as the monthly “Good News Only!” discussions and family history storytelling groups, also run by the Frederick County Senior Services Division.
Diane Capel, who lives in Damascus, has also been involved in the six-word story program since it began. Although she had done writing in an office setting before she retired and had written little stories while she was still in school, she was fairly new to creative writing. But she loves reading, language and word games, so the class has been a natural fit.
Some of her favorite prompts have been ones that have related to military service or patriotism. They fit well with her involvement in the American Legion. She shared one she wrote about the Fourth of July: “Marching bands, prancing horses, celebrate USA!”
When she starts a new story, she’ll occasionally jot down a longer version of the narrative before narrowing it down to six words. Other times, she has found a story’s rhythm by first writing an outline. She also finds inspiration in things people have said on TV.
Oftentimes, she writes outside, on the enclosed porch in front of her house.
“That way I can see the world go by, you know?”
