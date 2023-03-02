Frederick County Public Libraries will hold the 2023 Frederick County Spelling Bee at 1 p.m. March 11 in the Hodson Auditorium at Hood College. Thirty-three spellers from public and private schools in Frederick County will compete. The winner of the 2023 Frederick County Spelling Bee will go on to compete in the televised 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee that begins May 31.
The public is invited to attend the Spelling Bee and cheer on the spellers as they compete to become the 2023 Frederick County Champion Speller.
This year’s spellers include Cheyenne Hansley, Nabeeha Waqas, Isabella Reig, Lucas Talkington, Sylvia Purvis, Stella Chen, Jehziel Rodriguez Perez, Braxley Parrelli, Khawlah Hanidu, Calebhau Khai, Alyssa Draffin, Anna Bowman, James Bowman, Kh'nae Hill, Malik Foster, Ava Fout, Eli Bittle, Matthew Ochoa, Charles Bracken, Madison Richards, Mahidha Achanta, Helena Awad, Keith Canada, Jaylin Woodward, Jessica Stevens, Devki Hill, Valentina Garcia, Samuel Smith, Zoe Culver, Aanandi Sunkavalli, Elfreda Nutakor, Abena Agyekum Ntiamoah and Sruthi Madhusoothanan.
