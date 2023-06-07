Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
A gang of men with picks and shovels, circa 1910, dig up the intersection of Patrick and Market streets in downtown Frederick as a large crowd looks on. A young dandy wearing a tie with his white shirt poses with his umbrella.
Collection of Dave Maloney; courtesy of Heritage Frederick, Maryland
Weekend visitors walk through that same intersection at Market and Patrick streets, the center of downtown Frederick, on June 4. A day prior, the street was packed with cars and people during the First Saturday event throughout town.
Until 1928, wagons and livestock traveling down Bentz Street in Frederick waded across Carroll Creek, but pedestrians had the “Swinging Bridge.” Built around 1875, the wooden-planked bridge was suspended by cables from iron supports. Eventually the bridge was dismantled and replaced with a concrete bridge to serve automobile traffic. The Swinging Bridge found new life when it was reconstructed as a foot bridge over Carroll Creek in Baker Park. Shown here is the original Swinging Bridge. Old Town Mill (a flour and grist mill) can be seen on the left.
Collection of Dave Maloney; courtesy of Heritage Frederick, Maryland
Parade-goers wave as the float for the Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96 passes by in the 89th Brunswick Veterans Day parade in November 2021. The annual parade happens the Sunday before Veterans Day, and dozens of floats participate.
Urbana swimmers cheer for their teammates during the 400-yard relay at the conclusion of the Frederick County Public Schools swimming championships in February 2023. The Hawks won both the boys and girls team championships.
Special thanks to David Maloney for supplying 72 Hours with so many of these wonderful historic images of Frederick County.
When he was president of the Historical Society of Frederick County in the 1980s and found himself cleaning and organizing the building, he noticed some heavy wooden crates full of glass plates — thousands of historical photographs that he would later, after his term had ended, voluntarily scan, one by one, to create a digital collection.
His tireless work in creating this collection is an incredible gift he’s given to the community and so appreciated.
You can see many of these incredible photos in the Facebook group “Frederick Maryland Old Photos.”
