SL-Nice day Spires, S/A.jpg
Some of Frederick's fabled spires as seen from the East Patrick Street parking deck on a clear day.

 Staff file photo by Skip Lawrence

Editor's Note

Special thanks to David Maloney for supplying 72 Hours with so many of these wonderful historic images of Frederick County.

When he was president of the Historical Society of Frederick County in the 1980s and found himself cleaning and organizing the building, he noticed some heavy wooden crates full of glass plates — thousands of historical photographs that he would later, after his term had ended, voluntarily scan, one by one, to create a digital collection.

His tireless work in creating this collection is an incredible gift he’s given to the community and so appreciated.

You can see many of these incredible photos in the Facebook group “Frederick Maryland Old Photos.”

Get comfy, and take in our local community in photos, then and now.

gn0018 - spires.jpeg

Frederick’s “clustered spires,” with a view of the town clock in Trinity Chapel of the Evangelical Reformed Church, probably taken from the Masonic Hall.
zim5930 - people with signs.jpg

Eight people hold town signs at a gathering.
spires
Frederick's downtown spires today.
Spires
Frederick’s downtown spires as seen in the 21st century.
gn0001 - market street dig.jpeg

A gang of men with picks and shovels, circa 1910, dig up the intersection of Patrick and Market streets in downtown Frederick as a large crowd looks on. A young dandy wearing a tie with his white shirt poses with his umbrella.
Frederick County — Market/Patrick
Weekend visitors walk through that same intersection at Market and Patrick streets, the center of downtown Frederick, on June 4. A day prior, the street was packed with cars and people during the First Saturday event throughout town.
Frederick County — Market/Patrick 2
Weekend visitors to downtown Frederick in June at the intersection of Market and Patrick streets.
North Market street and church st

North Market and Church streets in Frederick, circa 1900.
gn0019 - South Carroll and All Saints Streets.jpeg

The Ramsburg Fertilizer Co. was located at South Carroll and All Saints streets. Notice the horse and buggy flanked by workers peering from the building toward the photographer.
GFF zim3554 - cake auction.jpeg

Ladies look at a cake display at The Great Frederick Fair.
zim3571.jpeg

A man stands in front of a tractor, holding two huge cabbages, at The Great Frederick Fair.
GFF zim3564.jpeg

A woman poses with two squash at the Frederick Fair.
Cake Auction (copy)
Phoebe Spence, of Frederick, shows off her vanilla rainbow surprise cake to buyers at the cake auction held at The Great Frederick Fair in 2022. Spence’s cake sold for $125.
gn0079 - swinging bridge.jpeg

Until 1928, wagons and livestock traveling down Bentz Street in Frederick waded across Carroll Creek, but pedestrians had the “Swinging Bridge.” Built around 1875, the wooden-planked bridge was suspended by cables from iron supports. Eventually the bridge was dismantled and replaced with a concrete bridge to serve automobile traffic. The Swinging Bridge found new life when it was reconstructed as a foot bridge over Carroll Creek in Baker Park. Shown here is the original Swinging Bridge. Old Town Mill (a flour and grist mill) can be seen on the left.
Frederick County — suspension bridge
The old suspension bridge was relocated from its original location to its current location over Carroll Creek in Baker Park, shown here in June.
gn0027 - Tuscarora Creek.jpeg

Men dressed in business clothes enjoy the outdoors along a stream in the Yellow Springs area of Tuscarora.
Tree planting file-1 (copy)
Volunteers plant trees and shrubs along the Little Tuscarora Creek.
Exterior circa 1945.jpg

Tivoli Theatre, circa 1945. It is now the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Weinberg Auditorium2.JPG

The auditorium of what is now the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Weinberg Lobby.JPG

The lobby of what is now the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Parade 9-3-45.jpg

A parade marches through downtown Frederick, passing Tivoli Theatre, which is now the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
zim1994 - brunswick float.jpg

A Brunswick Lions Club float at a parade.
Veterans Parade in Brunswick (copy)
Parade-goers wave as the float for the Steadman-Keenan American Legion Post 96 passes by in the 89th Brunswick Veterans Day parade in November 2021. The annual parade happens the Sunday before Veterans Day, and dozens of floats participate.
zim3241 - librarians

Two ladies in the library. At left is Josephine Etchison.
zim3242 - library interior

A scene at the library, when bags cost just 5 cents.
C. Burr Artz Library - 72 Hrs
Ed Bodmer, left, speaks with circulation clerk Julie Martin Hayn at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in Frederick on June 5.
C. Burr Artz Library - 72 Hrs
Tiana Massaquoi looks through books at the C. Burr Artz Library in Frederick on June 5.
zim5991 - costumes

People in costume — a corn shock, balloon boy, a woman dressed as an organ grinder with a little girl dressed as monkey.
Costumes and candy (copy)
Tracy Hicks, left, gives trick-or-treater Kenzie Eckenrode, 3, candy on West Second Street in Frederick on Halloween in 2022.
Costumes and candy (copy)
Troy Cross, 8, dressed as the Mandalorian, walks down steps while trick-or-treating on West Second Street in Frederick in 2022.
zim4020 - swim team

Hood College girls in bathing suits stand around the pool while one dives in.
Frederick County Swimming Championships (copy)
Urbana swimmers cheer for their teammates during the 400-yard relay at the conclusion of the Frederick County Public Schools swimming championships in February 2023. The Hawks won both the boys and girls team championships.
zim4031 - sports mt st marys

Basketball players at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg.
Mount Fairfield Basketball Gallery (copy) (copy)
The Mount’s George Tinsley and Fairfield’s Supreme Cook at Mount St. Mary’s in January 2023.
gn0425 - Hotel Braddock.jpeg

Hotel Braddock was built in 1905 in Braddock Heights but burnt down in 1929.
zim5986 - brunswick meat market.jpg

Brunswick’s City Meat Market at Virginia Avenue and 200 W. Potomac St., Brunswick, circa 1956.
zim5988 - postal strike

Several postal workers in uniform outside WFMD radio station are on strike. They hold a sign that reads “Walk to DC for Postal Employee’s Raise.”
gn0089 - landscape

The Braddock Heights Park Dance Pavilion in Braddock Heights.
gn0015 - landscape

Frederick from above, looking north.
gn0017.jpeg

Frederick looking Northwest from South Carroll Street, with Ramsburg Fert in foreground, formally Gun Factory (John Hanson). Frederick County Farmers Exchange in the foreground.

