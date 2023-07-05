0032763899_10.jpg

On the quintessential punk summer to-do list is catching a free show at Fort Reno Park in D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood.

The legendary concert series has gone through several iterations since its psychedelic and blues-heavy beginnings as the city’s salve in response to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968. Now run by an all-volunteer force that doubles as a who’s who of the Discord/D.C. hardcore scene, the curated outdoor series had showcased bands representing the District’s independent scene. Fugazi, Dismemberment Plan, The Slickee Boys, The Nighthawks, Rites of Spring — they’ve all been there, along with plenty of lesser-known acts.

