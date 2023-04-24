thumbscrew

Thumbscrew

 Brian Cohen

In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, Thumbscrew, the internationally acclaimed trio of guitarist Mary Halvorson, bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Tomas Fujiwara, will perform at New Spire Stages at 8 p.m. April 29.

Since its formation in 2012, Thumbscrew has become emblematic of 21st century jazz diversity. They have performed at jazz festivals throughout North America and Europe and at such legendary clubs as The Village Vanguard and Blues Alley, as well as releasing seven albums on the Silver Spring Maryland-based Cuneiform Records, garnering acclaim from internationally respected media platforms.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription