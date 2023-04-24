In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, Thumbscrew, the internationally acclaimed trio of guitarist Mary Halvorson, bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Tomas Fujiwara, will perform at New Spire Stages at 8 p.m. April 29.
Since its formation in 2012, Thumbscrew has become emblematic of 21st century jazz diversity. They have performed at jazz festivals throughout North America and Europe and at such legendary clubs as The Village Vanguard and Blues Alley, as well as releasing seven albums on the Silver Spring Maryland-based Cuneiform Records, garnering acclaim from internationally respected media platforms.
NPR has called the members of Thumbscrew “three of the jazz’s most dauntless and resourceful artists.” The New York Times noted that “a playfully sympathetic rapport prevails whether the group is handling jazz standards, Brazilian folk songs, or one of the bandmates’ own deceptively precise compositions.”
Synergy is an overused word but one that appropriately applies to Thumbscrew, as each member brings a wealth of experiences to the group.
Mary Halvorson is the most celebrated female guitarist in jazz history. In 2019, Halvorson became one of the few female jazz artists to be awarded a MacArthur Fellowship. She annually places high in the Downbeat Critics Poll as a guitarist and as a composer — she was featured on the cover of the magazine’s June 2018 issue.
Bassist Michael Formanek has worked with several generations of jazz masters, beginning in the late 1970s with drummer Tony Williams and saxophonist Joe Henderson. Starting in the '80s, he played long stints with Stan Getz, Fred Hersch and Freddie Hubbard. The bassist played a pivotal role on New York's creative jazz scene throughout the 1980s and 1990s when he notably led his own quintet and played in Tim Berne's barnstorming quartet Bloodcount. In the 2010s, Formanek recorded three acclaimed albums on ECM albums, each receiving five-star reviews in Downbeat. More recently, Formanek has led several groups whose music has been issued by the Swiss Intakt label, including a disc by his Very Practical Trio with Berne and Halvorson. As a composer, Formanek has received grants from Chamber Music America, the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, the Peabody Conservatory, the Maryland State Arts Council and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts.
Based in Brooklyn, Tomas Fujiwara has earned renown as a composer and bandleader who performs and records with some of the most exciting musicians of the current generation. He also has many experiences outside the jazz realm, including a five-year run with the Off Broadway show Stomp and performances with the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Fela!, featuring Patti Labelle and members of Antibalas.
This will be Thumbscrew’s only area performance on their spring tour.
For ticket information about this co-presentation with the City of Frederick, visit weinbergcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.