Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick will transform into an art and craft mecca during the annual Frederick Festival of the Arts on June 10 and 11.
Complete with a Craft Marketplace and more than 100 artists onsite, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The event features local and visiting fine artists and craft artisans in a showcase encompassing jewelry, visual art and hand-crafted apparel and décor.
See handmade paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, collage and mixed-media pieces, and meet the artists behind the work.
Presented by the Frederick Arts Council in partnership with Howard Alan Events, the festival represents original, hand-crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s vetting process also ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered.
Ample parking is available, and pets on leashes are welcome.
