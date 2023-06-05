Frederick Festival of the Arts (copy)
A scene from the Frederick Festival of the Arts in 2021.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick will transform into an art and craft mecca during the annual Frederick Festival of the Arts on June 10 and 11.

Complete with a Craft Marketplace and more than 100 artists onsite, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

