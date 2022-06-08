Carroll Creek Linear Park will transform into an art and craft lover’s paradise during the Frederick Festival of the Arts with Craft Marketplace. The free, outdoor event takes place June 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The celebrated annual event features local and visiting fine artists and craft artisans in a showcase encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand-crafted apparel and décor.
Presented by Howard Alan Events, producer of national juried art shows, and the Frederick Arts Council, the Frederick Festival of the Arts with Craft Marketplace features more than 100 artist and artisans working in a variety of media, selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process also ensures a wide array of price ranges will be offered during the event. Ample parking is available, and pets on leashes are welcome.
“The local artists and craft artisans are incredibly talented, and we are honored to bring in the finest national artists to join in the beautiful tradition,” says show producer Howard Alan.
Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to meet artists and discover the inspiration and process behind their work.
The park is located at 50 Carroll Creek Way in downtown Frederick. Admission is free. See artfestival.com, email info@artfestival.com, or call 561-746-6615 for more information.
