Carroll Creek Linear Park will once again transform into an art lover’s haven during the annual Frederick Festival of the Arts.
The free, outdoor event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 and 13. The juried show features more than 100 local and visiting artists and craft artisans in a show that encompasses more than a dozen mediums, including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, and handcrafted apparel and décor. A wide array of price ranges will be offered.
This year’s event also features enhanced safety protocols. All attendees are asked to follow current CDC guidelines on mask wearing. Entrances and exits will be monitored for one-way traffic. Social-distancing is requested between artists and patrons and patron groups. Patrons are asked to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results for COVID, or show any symptoms of the virus. Guests are also asked to utilize hand-washing and sanitizing stations on a regular basis and avoid casual touching.
Presented by Howard Alan Events and the Frederick Arts Council, the Frederick Festival of the Arts represents original artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants.
Ample parking is available and pets on leashes are welcome.
Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to meet each artist and discover the inspiration and process behind each creation during the event.
For a vendors list, visit artfestival.com. For more information, go to frederickartscouncil.org, email info@artfestival.com, or call 561-746-6615.
