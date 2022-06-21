When the pandemic began, bluegrass guitarist David Bitler invited musicians in the area to meet weekly at a park in Boonsboro to get together and jam.
“It was a way to be around each other but also be socially distanced,” he said recently.
Brandon Michael, who was shot and critically wounded at the Columbia Machine Inc. mass shooting on June 9, was among those bluegrass musicians, bringing his fiddle along to play in the park with friends.
Bitler and Michael, along with other bluegrass musicians, formed The Shade Tree Collective from these gatherings, and the band went on to play several gigs in the region as pandemic restrictions eased.
“Brandon has a similar background to several members of the band — growing up in rural Maryland and being connected to the land, wanting to be out in nature and engage with nature. We have a lot in common from that perspective,” Bitler said. “From the music side, he’s been playing a long time and is an amazing player, just has a great skill set. You can play a song for him and he just has to think about it for a little bit, and then he’s like, ‘Alright, I know what to do.’ He’s a sensitive player and knows what to do and when to do it.”
This weekend, The Shade Tree Collective host Frederick Fiddlers Fundraiser, a benefit show to raise money for Michael and his family as he recovers from injuries.
The show will run from 2 to 10 p.m. June 25 at Steinhardt Brewing, 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 102, in Frederick. Also taking the stage will be Rock Creek Revival, C.B. Pickers, Michelle & Jason Hannan, Nate Clendenen, Josh Crews, Moonlight Duo and Stripmall Ballads.
A silent auction will be held to benefit the Michael family as well.
Tickets are by donation at the door.
Find the Frederick Fiddlers Fundraiser on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.