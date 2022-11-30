Pretty much every historical war movie involving Redcoats and muskets features one of those old fife and drum bands, right? We can easily call that kind of scene to mind: the steady rhythm of small drums and the tootling of small wooden pipes played by dauntless young men marching in lockstep through a battlefield amid discharging gunpowder.
Well, much like the people who could swear Darth Vader said, “Luke, I am your father,” we are likely misremembering our cinema history a little bit when it comes to portrayals of historic military music. At least, we are misremembering the frequency.
Calude Bauer, principal musician and founder of the Frederick-based Monocacy Field Music fife and drum corps, who has spent much of his life re-enacting historical military battles, can only recall two movies made in the past 30 years that feature any fife and drum music. A quick Google search backs him up on that. If you can easily imagine that old-timey tootling amid cannon blasts, you’re probably drawing that memory from a single popular movie: Mel Gibson’s 2000 Revolutionary War film, “The Patriot.”
So, when Bauer saw the opportunity for his small, newly-formed group of historic military music re-enactors to appear in a new film with a nationwide release, he jumped at it. Nine members of his Frederick-based fife and drum corps, himself included, will appear in a three-minute scene of the new Civil War Christmas movie, “I Heard the Bells,” by Sight & Sound Theatres, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The film is set to release on Dec. 1.
“There’s just not a lot of exposure for that genre of music in the film industry, and this was a good chance to get us up there in front of the camera,” Bauer said. “I feel a lot of people are interested in fife and drum music, but they don’t know it’s still around.”
Bauer’s primary interest has been trying to keep fife and drum traditions alive in Maryland in particular. While that style of music was widespread in 18th- and 19th-century military units from the state, few local military re-enactors continue the tradition. He says the music is still very much alive in New England, where many fife and drum re-enactor units include members from three generations of the same families.
In addition to hoping the new film will generate public interest in participating in fife and drum music, Bauer agreed to participate in the film because he supports one of its underlying messages — that there is more to learn about the Civil War period than “who shot who” on the battlefield.
“People see the Civil War as just that, focusing all on the battles,” he said. “But there’s a whole wealth of information in other areas of the Civil War, and music is one of them.”
While most of the film takes place during the Civil War, the focus is on life outside of the battlefield, especially the personal travails of the famous American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Left heartbroken by his wife’s death in a tragic accident and fearful for his son’s safety in the war, Longfellow lost his faith in God. Reawakened to hope by the sound of church bells on Christmas morning in 1863, Longfellow penned the poem “Christmas Bells,” which became the basis of the 20th-century Christmas carol “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”
“It is a story that really does resonate with many of us and where we are and where we’ve been,” said Katie Miller, director of marketing & communications at Sight & Sound. “It’s a story that, no matter where any of us are now, we can really identify with in this season.”
Josh Muffley, Sight & Sound unit production manager, said Monocacy Field Music was chosen to be featured in a recruitment parade scene in the film because of Bauer’s deep knowledge of the Civil War period and his band’s demonstrated professionalism in videos taken of their volunteer reenactment events at the Monocacy National Battlefield.
“There’s a whole different thing that happens when somebody needs to be able to play music, understand music and rhythm, and also be able to represent the period accuracy of that music,” Muffley said. “It took all of five seconds talking to Claude to realize he was top notch, and he was definitely running a pretty tight ship, so it worked out really well.”
Bauer, 70, said filming the scene was not easy. Though he estimates his band is only on screen for about 180 seconds, the parade scene required a full day of filming in Lancaster in November 2021.
“Anybody who thinks making a movie is a fun and easy thing to do ought to try it once,” he said. “We would start the parade and go through the town, and they’d say, ‘Reset,’ and we’d go back to the beginning. And we did this over and over.”
Bauer isn’t sure where he found the energy to film such a demanding scene at his age but suspects having an active role in a hobby he enjoys helps to keep him “a very young 70,” as his friends call him. He said that is part of his pitch when he tries to interest folks his age to join his fife and drum corps. He has a harder time knowing how to entice younger musicians who often don’t know what a fife is (it’s a small flute), but he also emphasizes the diverse age range of his members.
“I don’t want my age to scare people away. We have a lot of young people involved, and it’s a good hobby for any age group,” he said. “Once you get out there and start playing, it doesn’t matter what age you are, because music is what counts.”
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community.
