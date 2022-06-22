The world sure can seem like a mess lately. At times, it can start to feel as if an unavoidable ill fate is upon us all.
A great place to ponder all of this is Maryland Doom Fest, which offers an outlet from the world’s madness by taking the doom and obliterating it with bombastic hard rock and shredding metal riffs from a variety of heralded national and local acts.
Though seemingly unbeknownst to most residents and visiting tourists, Frederick is a critical regional epicenter of doom metal.
Maryland Doom Fest founder and organizer JB Matson, who grew up in Wheaton and moved close to Frederick when he was 14, calls Maryland the capital of doom metal.
“It’s a mixing bowl of talented musicians and bands,” he said.
Frederick serves as home to bands and venues connected to doom metal, and has been the home of the Maryland Doom Fest for the past eight years. The festival draws hundreds of musicians and fans to downtown Frederick from across the region each year.
Maryland Doom Fest 2022 will feature an epic 50-plus band roster with performances spanning four days and two venues — Cafe 611 and Olde Mother Brewing — June 23 to 26.
For the uninitiated, doom metal is a sub-genre of heavy metal music that appeared in the 1980s and evolved from the sound of 1970s bands such as Black Sabbath and Pentagram. Doom typically has a slower tempo and heavier guitar sound than other heavy metal music.
Lyrically, the subject matter seems to be all over the place, though it is pretty safe to say that someone, or something, in each song is, in fact, doomed. While the subject matter and slower tempos of doom may convey a general sense of despair to the uninitiated, a great deal of the music actually aids the listener in transcending out of despair and doom. The genre features a wide variety of styles, from screaming vocals to operatic singing, and from songs that are 7-minute psychedelic epics to straight-up hard rock bangers.
The bands at Doom Fest also bring in other influences.
“The music genres at Doom Fest are primarily doom metal but also include stoner rock, psychedelic rock and progressive heavy metal genres,” Matson said.
The event has grown since it began in 2015, despite being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Matson said the first fest was held at Cafe 611, the current primary venue, and featured 25 bands. Each year, the roster size grew, and 2022 is the second year in a row that will bring in 52 bands.
In addition to adding bands in 2021, the festival added Olde Mother Brewing as a second venue, following the closure of Guido’s Speakeasy that same year, which had previously served as a secondary Doom Fest stage.
This year, bands as diverse as the legendary Coven — whose 1971 top 40 hit “One Tin Soldier” was also the theme song to the movie “Billie Jack” — and longtime scene stalwarts ZED will play Doom Fest. Coma Hole, Bone Church and Frederick’s own Caustic Casanova will also take the festival stage.
Interested fans can check out the Maryland Doom Fest playlist on Spotify to hear the bands playing at this year’s festival.
A full schedule of bands and stages, along with information on tickets and passes, is available at marylanddoomfest.com. Single-day or full festival passes are available.
Band set times are staggered, and since the two venues are across the street from one another, fest-goers can potentially see all 52 bands — a truly massive amount of metal.
“I can honestly say that the Maryland Doom Fest is the most affordable festival of its size,” Matson said.
When talking about the work involved in organizing the annual festival, Matson said, “It’s easy for me. There are so many talented bands out there, and they all seem to be anxious to play Doom Fest. It is my mission to expose these somewhat unknown but hugely talented bands by putting them on the same stage as the big, well-known headliners.
“The reviews by the patrons say it all,” he went on. “It’s four days of nonstop, fantastic music, lots of hugging, friendships and good vibes. Zero drama. It exactly what a festival should be: festive.”
Matson’s work with Maryland Doom Fest has helped put Frederick on the map for national touring hard rock and metal bands, while also helping to build and nurture a community of likeminded musicians and fans here.
Maryland Doom Fest has become one of the main doom festivals in the U.S. In addition to hosting legendary doom metal bands over the years (previous acts have included Karma to Burn, The Obsessed and Pentagram), the festival has hosted one-time band reunions, such as Frederick’s Internal Void in 2016.
“I started this festival because I noticed the Maryland doom scene was starting to vanish,” Matson recalled. “It’s a scene and community that I adore, and I feel that it is thriving like never before.”
