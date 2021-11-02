The Frederick Jazz Festival returns for its fourth year with headliner Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick. It starts at 1 p.m. Nov. 6.
Oscar nominee, six-time Grammy-winner and 2018 USA Fellow trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard headlines this year’s Frederick Jazz Festival. From his expansive work composing the scores for Spike Lee films ranging from the documentary “When the Levees Broke,” about Blanchard’s hometown of New Orleans during the devastation from Hurricane Katrina, to the epic “Malcolm X” and the latest Lee film, “Da 5 Bloods,” which was released by Netflix in 2020, Blanchard has interwoven melodies that created strong backdrops to human stories.
Blanchard received an Oscar nomination for his original score for Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” He won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for writing “Blut Und Boden” (Blood and Soil), a track from “BlacKkKlansman.”
Most recently, he broke barriers at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, becoming the first Black composer whose opera, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” began performances in September 2021 at the New York institution.
In addition to Terence Blanchard, this year's lineup includes internationally recognized female vocalist Tracy Hamlin; contemporary pianist, composer and producer Anthony Walker & Friends; featured soloist and drummer (ret.) with the U.S. Army Blues Big Band and recording artist Steve Fidyk Parlour Project; and, on trumpet, award-winning arranger and music educator Mike Kamuf Little Big Band.
Tickets start at $60 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
