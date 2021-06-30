Single game tickets for Frederick Keys games from July 5 through 22 are now on sale. This third block of tickets features five promotional games, including the return of SuperSplash Day.
SuperSplash Day will be held at noon July 5, when the Giant Eagle Fun Zone becomes a water wonderland. Included with your ticket to the game kids can play on the Big Kahuna water slide and enjoy the slip in slide in addition to water balloons and more water activities throughout. Fans are encouraged to wear bathing suits and clothing that can get wet to the game.
Groups of 15 or more can purchase a special SplashDay package that includes a general admission ticket, hotdog, drink and chips for $10 per person. Individuals can receive this same package for $12 per person. The packaged tickets must be pre purchased by calling 301-815-9900.
On July 8, the final game of the Keys first half, it is time to celebrate Keyote’s birthday. An annual tradition in Frederick, Keyote will have a few of his best friends there from around the Mid-Atlantic region. Fans who attend the game will have the opportunity to take pictures with mascots, as well as sing happy birthday to Keyote in a special celebration.
Frederick is turning to the world of wizards on July 20 for Wizarding Wednesday. This theme night for fans will include special themed player headshots and video board content. Fans who are interested can purchase a special ticket package that will include butter beer and a picnic. More details on the Wizard Package will be released at a later date.
Christmas in July, a fan favorite, returns on July 21 with Christmas music, a very jolly Keyote Clause, Santa’s elves and holiday-themed games throughout the ballpark.
Then, on July 22, Keys fans are encouraged to bring their furry friends to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium for the Keys annual Bark in the Park presented by Dogtopia of Frederick. Fans who want to bring their dog to the park must be seated in general admission. All dogs must be registered to enter the park. Call 301-815-9900 to secure your spot.
Single game tickets are available online at frederickkeys.com or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. Single game tickets begin as low as $10. For information on special ticket packages, call the group sales office at 301-815-9900.
(2) comments
What the H? Dogs at the park? Nah...no way...not going to that.
“….enjoy the slip in slide…”
I wonder if that is a slip and slide or perhaps a slip-n-slide.
