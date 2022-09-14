Latino Festival

The Latino Festival of Frederick, hosted at Frederick Community College, runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. The event is free to the public.

Held during Hispanic Heritage Month, the event honors and celebrates the rich cultural traditions and contributions of members from the local Latino community. It also offers an opportunity for businesses or organizations, including artisans, crafts-persons, nonprofits, community-based groups and government agencies, to share information about their programs and services, recruit for employment and sell their products.

