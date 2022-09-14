The Latino Festival of Frederick, hosted at Frederick Community College, runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18. The event is free to the public.
Held during Hispanic Heritage Month, the event honors and celebrates the rich cultural traditions and contributions of members from the local Latino community. It also offers an opportunity for businesses or organizations, including artisans, crafts-persons, nonprofits, community-based groups and government agencies, to share information about their programs and services, recruit for employment and sell their products.
The festival brings together guests from around the region to the FCC campus to learn about Latino culture through music, arts, handmade crafts, fresh food, lively dances and more.
There will also be free family-friendly activities, such as a train ride and an obstacle course.
The festival is at FCC, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
The Urbana Latino Celebration will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Urbana Regional Library Plaza, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick.
Celebrate Latino culture with live music, dancing, food, artifacts, crafts for children, vendors and more.
