The grand opening of Frederick MADE — The Artists Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 and 12 at 31 W. Patrick St. inside the historic FSK Hotel in downtown Frederick. Artists will pop up throughout the weekend. See frederickmade.com for details.
Lauren LaRocca
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
