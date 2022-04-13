With her latest release, Frederick-based songwriter and musician Katie Powderly brings poetic justice and a feminist reinterpretation to the century-old murder ballad “Cold Rain & Snow.”
The song, set to release April 20 on Spotify, features Powderly on vocals and rhythm guitar and Isaac de Broux-Slone, an indie rock musician from the band Disq turned bluegrass flatpicker, on lead guitar.
While the ballad’s perspective gets an update from the bitter husband to a strong-willed wife, the sound created by the two musicians offers a nod to early bluegrass and country music, before the era of heavily produced tunes. The track was cut in three takes in Madison, Wisconsin, and was mixed by Chance Hurley, a member of the bluegrass group Dead Horse Revival.
The new lyrics adds complexity to a well-known genre, Powderly said, leaving listeners to decide whether justice was served.
“I’m tired of the trope of the murder ballad in which the husband kills his wife or the man kills his lover,” she said. “I know songs are often the retelling of events that have actually transpired, but as a woman in bluegrass music, I find violence against women in songs exhausting. It’s ubiquitous. It’s ugly. It’s unimaginative. But I’ve always loved the haunting melody of this tune.”
“Cold Rain & Snow” will be Powderly’s first song on Spotify after more than a decade of working as a musician. Powderly’s music — played across the country with her band The Unconditional Lovers — has been featured on NPR and PBS affiliates and highlighted by media in the U.S. and abroad. She learned the arrangement for “Cold Rain & Snow” from the award-winning mountain music duo The Lonesome Sisters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.