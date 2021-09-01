In the new film “The J-Team,” which will stream beginning Sept. 3 on Paramount+, the spunky JoJo watches her world quickly fall apart after her dance instructor is replaced by one who is more like a drill sergeant — and who has an aversion to individuality and anything that sparkles … including JoJo. But JoJo is determined to shine by being true to herself, all the while showing everyone around her that they can do the same.
Pop star and social media personality JoJo Siwa stars in the film and serves as its executive producer.
Frederick native Kerrynton Jones stars as Ruby M, one of two Rubies who is best friends with JoJo.
“What’s funny is this was my first time working with Kerrynton, but we became friends at a dance convention when I was 9 or 10,” Siwa said. “We hadn’t kept in contact. We met, we were friends for two days, and then we never talked to each other again. But I have a picture of us, so when she got booked on the movie, I messaged her, like, ‘Is this you?! What the heck!’”
Jones has had a passion for dance since she was old enough to walk. While growing up in Frederick, she studied under Donna Grim at Dance Unlimited for nearly 10 years before receiving a scholarship, at the young age of 13, to study ballet in New York with Complexions Contemporary Ballet.
She then toured with The PULSE on Tour, an international traveling dance convention and workshop, throughout the U.S. as an Elite Protege while a freshman at Walkersville High School.
She went on to win national dance competitions and then began making her way into movies. She landed a role as a featured dancer in the 2014 remake of “Annie,” when she was only 15 and still living in Frederick. Since then, she’s been in the films “CODA” (2019) and “High Strung Free Dance” (2018).
“The J-Team” storyline centers around dance and is a diverse and showcase of talent from all the dancers in the cast.
“We had so much fun on set, and I think some of my favorite parts of filming were some of the dances where we were using lots of props. We had brooms and mops and workout bands and jump ropes — we were just doing everything, and it was so fun, incorporating all those different things,” Jones said. “And then, on top of it, acting and dancing to JoJo’s music was awesome.”
