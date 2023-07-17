“Dear Rosie,” a new, heartwarming graphic novel about friendship, was co-created by real-life best friends and Frederick natives Meghan Boehman and Rachael Briner, and set right in town as well.
They’ll celebrate with a public launch at 2 p.m. July 22 at the Curious Iguana. They’ll also be at the Frederick Comic Con at the Brainstorm Comics table from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23.
“Dear Rosie” (Knopf, Random House Kids) is a gentle and poignant book that reflects the creators’ own experience losing a close friend in high school. Without ever patronizing their audience, Boehman and Briner handle difficult topics like death, grief and depression with tenderness.
It tells the story of seventh-grader Millie, who has the best friends in the whole world: Florence, Claire, Gabby and Rosie. But when Rosie dies in a car accident, everything changes. Rocked by grief, the remaining four girls struggle to move on. Millie barely understands her normal pre-teen feelings, let alone the messy ones left behind by Rosie, so she outruns her emotions by throwing herself into a mystery: a cryptic notebook abandoned at her family’s laundromat. Could the clues in the notebook be related to Rosie?
Together, Millie and her friends embark on a journey to heal from the loss of Rosie and end up finding more than they ever could have even imagined.
The book is illustrated in a warm cottagecore style, set in a world with humanistic animals that serve to enhance the cozy feel.
Boehman and Briner now live in Los Angeles where they work in TV animation designing and painting background art for Warner Bros Animation, Bento Box Entertainment and Starburns Industries. They previously produced a four-year webcomic and several animated shorts. “Dear Rosie” draws from their experiences of losing a close friend while they were in high school.
