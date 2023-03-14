Celebrate Frederick County’s diverse culinary scene with Frederick Restaurant Week, which runs March 20 to 26 and hosted by Visit Frederick and the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Twenty-two restaurants and locations are participating in this iteration of the event. Participating locations will offer special menus, providing the opportunity to visit an old favorite or try something new.
