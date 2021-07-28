Frederick Restaurant Week will return for summer from Aug. 2 to 8. The seven-day promotion features unique and fine dining opportunities at culinary hotspots in downtown Frederick and the surrounding area. Participating restaurants offer diners price-fixed meals during the week.
Frederick Restaurant Week is organized cooperatively by Visit Frederick and The Downtown Frederick Partnership. The premier sponsor for the event is The Frederick News-Post. The bi-annual event is a favorite among foodies, bringing awareness and added business to Frederick as a dining destination. It’s the perfect time for patrons to visit a favorite restaurant or try something new.
Participating restaurants provide prix fixe menus during the promotion (excluding beverage, tax and gratuity). Each restaurant reserves the right to offer two or three courses at suggested price points. Restaurants are encouraged to showcase special dishes during Restaurant Week, making a cohesive menu that diners can't find during the rest of the year. Many locations offer indoor, outdoor and carryout options for their dining experiences.
For more information, visit visitfrederick.org/restaurant-week, or call 301-600-4047.
