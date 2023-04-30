Frederick Running Fest (copy)
Beth Sylvia of Baltimore is all smiles as she runs along Monocacy Boulevard during the Frederick Running Festival Half-Marathon in 2022.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

The annual Frederick Running Festival is May 6 and 7. The festival features four races, which all finish at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

Choose between a half-marathon and two-person team relay on Sunday or the 5K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday.

