Frederick’s 4th: An Independence Day Celebration will be held all day July 4 in Baker Park in Frederick, presented by Celebrate Frederick and the Frederick’s 4th committee. The celebration kicks off at noon with opening ceremonies at the bandshell stage. Festivities continue until dusk, including activities for kids, live music and entertainment, food and culminating with a fireworks display.
ENTERTAINMENT
BAND SHELL STAGE
Baker Park, near Talley Recreation Center
Noon — Opening Ceremonies: Join local dignitaries and representatives from the Frederick Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for a reading of the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence. Guests include 2022 Miss Frederick Jess Bayuk, Miss Frederick’s Outstanding Teen Jenna Dick and Miss Central Maryland’s Outstanding Teen Rachel Spencer, who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and Miss Central Maryland Kendal Neel, who will perform the National Anthem.
2 p.m. – 49¢ Dress (pop/rock): Hailed as fun with a bluesy edge, 49¢ Dress is a four-member pop rock band based in Montgomery County. Formed in 2012, the members are lead singer Melissa Orr, guitarist Erik Robelen, bassist Steve Andrzejczyk and drummer John Rowny. As a quartet, the group has performed in clubs, at outdoor concerts and at private events throughout the region.
4:15 p.m. — Back To The Beach (Beach Boys tribute band): Back to the Beach recreates the intricate harmonies and exquisite instrumentation of The Beach Boys’ timeless contributions to American music history through the songwriting genius of Brian Wilson and Mike Love, whose poetic lyrics express the longing to be an adult while being safely wrapped in the comforting innocence of youth. Think back to the warmth of the sun, the sound of the ocean rolling in on the beach, surfing, fast cars, bonfires and fun.
6:30 p.m. — The Sagamore Band (classic rock): The Sagamore Band is a classic rock ’n’ roll band made up of prior members from Baltimore Rock Ensemble, The Barons, Detour, Turn Blue, Spellbound, Freddie Stevens and Big Sur. Each member of SB has over 30 years of experience playing rock ’n’ roll in other bands up and down the East Coast. SB rocks to the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bruce Springsteen, Steely Dan, Eric Clapton, The Beatles, Chicago and more.
99.9 WFRE FREE COUNTRY PRESENTS THE NZ CRAMER & SON ‘PARTY IN THE PARK’
Baker Park, southwest side of the swimming pool at intersection of Fleming Avenue and West College Terrace
1 p.m. — Debbie Williams and Open Road Band
3 p.m. — The Chris Darlington Band: Chris Darlington is an independent country music artist. He is the lead vocalist and keyboardist of The Chris Darlington Band. Raised in the eastern panhandle region of West Virginia, his love for music is rooted as deeply as the Red Oaks of the Shenandoah Valley. He currently serves Frederick County, Virginia, as a sheriff’s deputy. His unique style is derived from influencers such as Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, Alabama, Diamond Rio and Chris Stapleton. While the gritty texture in his vocals stand out, his lyrics flow as smoothly as Carolina ’shine.
5 p.m. — The Nathan Bartgis Band: An original country and Southern rock group, The Nathan Bartgis Band consists of Michael Lehew, Troy Lehew, Brian Martin and Nathan Bartgis. Their newest singles were released in March and June (“Country” “and “Grandaddy’s Song”). They deliver a country sound with a little bit of rock ’n’ roll. The band is working on an all-new original album.
7 p.m. — Frank Ray: A former police officer with the force in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Frank Ray left his career after 10 years of service. Since then, his music career has been accelerating rapidly as he's been coined the "Hispanic Causin' Panic" for his stunning vocals and the Southwestern spice he brings to the stage. An experienced performer, Frank has shared the stage with Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Toby Keith, Walker Hayes, Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice, to name a few.
Talley Center Beer, Wine & Spirits Garden on Second Street next to the Recreation Center
All garden guests must be 21 years of age or older with valid ID to enter and drink.
Moonstone Duo: Moonstone is an energetic acoustic duo playing modern upbeat covers. They will play sets from 1 to 2 p.m., 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.
Carillon Area Baker Park, near Second Street tennis courts
Open to guests of all ages. 21 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Noon — Patty Reese (roots rock): Patty Reese is a fan favorite and critic’s choice in the Mid-Atlantic region. Over the years she's collected enough WAMMIES (Washington Area Music Awards) to fill a D.C. pothole. Awards include Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Roots Rock Band and Vocalist, as well as national songwriting awards. Reese is excited to share her fourth album release, “Let In the Sun.”
3 p.m. — Matt Burridge (rock): Matt Burridge is a musician in the DC/NOVA/Fredericksburg area. He plays cover sets at bars & restaurants, and also writes solo music, produces beats & remixes under the name BD LCK, and plays in the band Pulses.
6 p.m. — Brad Doggett (rock)
FIREWORKS
Parkway Elementary School at dusk
Sit on the grass, potluck at the picnic tables, or walk around and enjoy the city at night while fireworks light the sky. The park will be open to free seating at 7 p.m. but fills up quickly.
The show is visible from most areas of Baker Park, the front lawn of Frederick High School and the Fleming Avenue Swimming Pool area. There is limited visibility from the bandshell stage seating area, adjacent playground and areas outside Baker Park.
Caution tape around Parkway Elementary will indicate areas where visitors can and cannot sit.
Free parking will be provided all day in the Church Street, Court Street, West Patrick Street and Carroll Creek parking decks, all of which are a short walk from the park. Handicap parking has been reserved along Second Stree from College Avenue to Upper College Terrace, on College Avenue from Second Street to Rockwell Terrace and on Carroll Parkway from North Jefferson Street to Upper College Terrace. This parking will be clearly marked and accessible to individuals who need easier access to the event.
All events will be held rain or shine. In the event of a storm, activities will be suspended until it passes.
For more information and a fireworks viewing locations map, visit celebratefrederick.com/events/fredericks-fourth/fireworks.
