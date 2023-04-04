Would you like to participate in a dialogue with people of different faiths or beliefs in order to understand how they apply their principles when making decisions, resolving conflicts, overcoming fears and expressing joy? Do you wish for more meaningful connections with people in your life, or do you long for significant conversations?
Frederick Interfaith, an organization that formed after 9/11, fosters spiritual understanding, unity and love among people of diverse beliefs. As one of its outreach activities, Frederick Interfaith sponsors an annual Amazing Faiths Dinner. Over the years, this has proven to be a wonderful way to get fresh ideas from different perspectives and find new friends.
