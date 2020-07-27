Frederick’s In the Streets festival canceled due to COVID-19
Another Frederick event has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus.
Like nearly every live event since the pandemic hit, the 37th annual In the Streets Festival is no longer a go.
Officials with Celebrate Frederick, which puts on the annual event each that dates back to 1983, announced with “great disappointment” its cancelation Monday in a news release. It was originally set for Sept. 12.
The release said the event is not a total bust, though, with several COVID-19-friendly virtual and socially distanced activities planned.
They include a week-long scavenger hunt to highlight both significant locales and hidden gems in Frederick; a craft beverage week featuring promotions, specials and small events courtesy of Frederick breweries and distilleries; and a drive-up fireworks display at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on Sept. 12.
The inaugural festival, which reportedly attracted about 10,000 attendees, was held to celebrate the reopening of Market Street after a renovation project closed the street for several months. It was meant to encourage reinvestment in downtown and has served as an annual tradition ever since, growing bigger each year with attendance reaching 75,000 or more in recent years.
Organizers last year expanded the live event to include more entrances and added Carroll Creek Linear Park and pluralized the name to reflect the changes.
Just rename it a BLM event and it'll be on full force. Masks and social distancing optional.
