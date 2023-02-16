Frederick singer-songwriter Katie Powderly is headed to East Tennessee next week for the next stage of a nationwide songwriting contest that awards a performance at the career-altering Bluebird Café in Nashville, Tennessee.
Powderly, with her song “Tobacco,” was one of four artists chosen to advance from a competition held earlier this month at The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. The songwriters — who came from Maine, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee and included a former “American Idol” contestant — were judged on lyrical originality, performance and connection with the audience.
“Tobacco” gives voice to the tormented strand of love experienced by those who know the other person’s malicious intentions but are nonetheless drawn to their orbit, and the pain that will follow.
“For me, songwriting is an act of reckoning,” Powderly said. “Distilling my reflections and observations into songs frees me from the memories. Once the song is written, the events contained therein no longer live inside of my body and brain but rather dwell within the confines of the song, which frees me to move forward. I’m no longer held captive by them. It’s an act of liberation.”
Powderly will perform at The Down Home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Feb. 22. The winner of the event will then play at The Bluebird Café for an audience of music industry leaders. The cafe stage has helped launch the careers of stars such as Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift.
The competition is part of Tennessee Songwriters Week, a program aimed to support music venues and performers. More than 50 venues across Tennessee are involved in the qualifying rounds during the first weeks of February.
Powderly writes songs and performs with The Unconditional Lovers and Dead Horse Revival. Her music has been featured on NPR and PBS affiliates and highlighted by media in the U.S. and abroad.
