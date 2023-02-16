Katie Powderly

 Ashli Linkous

Frederick singer-songwriter Katie Powderly is headed to East Tennessee next week for the next stage of a nationwide songwriting contest that awards a performance at the career-altering Bluebird Café in Nashville, Tennessee.

Powderly, with her song “Tobacco,” was one of four artists chosen to advance from a competition held earlier this month at The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. The songwriters — who came from Maine, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee and included a former “American Idol” contestant — were judged on lyrical originality, performance and connection with the audience.

