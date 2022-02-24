Frederick singer-songwriter Katie Powderly recently joined the Pennsylvania-based bluegrass collective Dead Horse Revival, and the band is set to play a show in Frederick this week.
Dead Horse Revival will bring its brand of Appalachian bluegrass to Gambrill Mt. Food Co. at 10 p.m. Feb. 25.
Powderly, who is likely to be familiar to followers of the Frederick music scene, plays upright bass for the band, and she joins Chance Hurley on guitar, Scott Matlock on fiddle and vocals, and Corey Woodcock on the five-string banjo.
In an email exchange with The News-Post, Powderly explained that Dead Horse Revival slowly grew out of a collaboration between Hurley and Woodcock, who had played in bands together for about a decade. Later, the pair met Matlock, and the three formed a group called Mountain Ride, which eventually disbanded.
But the trio knew they couldn’t stop playing.
“Scott Matlock said to me just now, ‘We had too much fun playing music together to stop,’” Powderly wrote. “‘We had to keep it going.’”
The three then reconvened as Dead Horse Revival, originally with another bassist. Powderly had met Hurley a few years back while playing as a “hired gun” in another band. “At that time, I had been playing and recording with my own Frederick-based band, The Unconditional Lovers, and taking bluegrass sideman gigs on the side for fun,” she said.
When the band’s previous bassist took a leave of absence, Hurley reached out to Powderly and asked if she’d be interested in joining, especially since, as he said, “it was important to him and the band that [she] wrote original songs and that [she] can sing, especially harmony.”
“Once the four of us played together, we realized pretty quickly that there was a musical chemistry,” Powderly said. “That’s when Chance asked me to join the band for real, as their bass player had decided to permanently move out of the area. Scott just said, ‘And then we found our perfect puzzle piece’ ... and I burst into tears.”
Powderly said one of the most exciting things about working with Dead Horse Revival is that all four members of the band are songwriters, which gives the band a unique energy. “Many bands don’t have one songwriter, [much] less four.”
Powderly said fans who come to Gambrill Mt. Food Co. this week can expect to hear plenty of traditional music, done through their own “lens of interpretation,” but the band also has a slowly-growing repertoire of original songs.
“The guys write pretty traditional-sounding bluegrass songs, both instrumentals as well as ones with lyrics,” she said. “The majority of their songs so far have been pretty hard-driving, though they do have some more melodic and emotionally resonant ones, too.”
Powderly’s own style differs from theirs. “My songwriting background is more folk and Americana-leaning, so the songs I’m bringing to the band have less of that traditional bluegrass sound. My songs are typically narrative-driven breakup songs. They say ‘write what you know,’” she joked.
For those who decide to come out to the show this week, Powderly said to expect a lot of fun, since she called the other members of the band “shredders” who are technically proficient on their instruments, and that’s just fun to watch and listen to.
“Expect lots of barn-burners, music that will make you want to get up and shake your booty, and the occasional tune to tug at your heartstrings,” she added.
