Celebrating its 10th anniversary this season, The Frederick Speaker Series has developed a reputation for bringing world-class speakers to the Frederick community. The 2022-2023 lineup includes TV host, bestselling guidebook author and leading authority on European travel Rick Steves; presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham; actor, artist, author and activist Terry Crews; best-selling author, Emmy Award-winning sports analyst and host of "Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man" Emmanuel Acho; and professor, accomplished author and leading animal welfare expert Temple Grandin.
randin is returning for the Speaker Series 10th anniversary year. She was part of the 2018 season where she broke all previous sales records, selling out 2 performances in a matter of days. Other special commemorations will take place this year in observance of the Series 10th anniversary. All Series events are held at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Tickets are currently on sale for Rick Steves. Tickets for the remaining speakers will go on sale to Weinberg Center members at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 and to the general public at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the Weinberg Center Box Office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
A separately ticketed Meet-and-Greet reception will take place immediately following each presentation, except for Terry Crews. These exclusive events provide a chance for fans to meet the speakers, take pictures and obtain autographs. All proceeds from the Meet-and-Greet receptions will benefit children’s programs at Frederick County Public Libraries.
RICK STEVES | THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.
The poplar travel writer, author, activist, television personality and founder of the long running tv-show and travel business, Rick Steve’s Europe, brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. His mission is to empower Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. Join Rick as he presents a thought-provoking conversation about his travels and advocacy.
JON MEACHAM | SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2022 | 3 p.m.
Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham is one of America's most prominent public intellectuals. A contributor to TIME and the New York Times Book Review, Meacham is a highly sought-after commentator, regularly appearing on MSNBC, CNN, and other news outlets. A skilled orator with a depth of knowledge about politics, religion, and current affairs, Meacham has the unique ability to bring history to life and offer historical context to current events and issues impacting our daily lives — whether we realize it or not — to audiences of all backgrounds and levels of understanding.
TERRY CREWS | THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.
There are motivational speakers, and then there are “motivational do-ers.” Terry Crews is the latter. This bonafide powerhouse—actor, activist, best-selling author, former athlete, and beyond — has inspired countless individuals to “do something about it.” “It” can mean many different things to many different people: a difficult career choice, a seemingly unattainable goal, an addiction, an abusive relationship, or just life in general. Crews speaks from his experience — something he encourages everyone to do — but in the process, he is able to relate to universal stories of struggle.
TEMPLE GRANDIN | THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.
Diagnosed with autism as a child, Temple Grandin did not speak until she was nearly four years old. Her formative years gave way to studies in animal science and a career in the livestock industry. Today, half of the cattle in the United States are handled in facilities she designed. From multiple bestselling books to a doctorate degree, this animal welfare expert takes the stage to share her story of perseverance and the power of different minds working together to solve problems.
EMMANUEL ACHO | THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.
Emmanuel Acho is a Fox Sports Analyst, Co-Host of FS1 Speak for Yourself and Host/Producer of the Emmy Award-Winning Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, a web series focused on driving an open, difficult, but ultimately productive conversation on race in America. Acho recently received an Emmy Award as Outstanding Sports Personality/Emerging On Air Talent. In partnership with Oprah Winfrey, Acho released the Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man book in 2020. It was the third title published as “An Oprah Book” and debuted at No. 3 on the New York Times bestsellers list.
