Celebrating its 10th anniversary this season, The Frederick Speaker Series has developed a reputation for bringing world-class speakers to the Frederick community. The 2022-2023 lineup includes TV host, bestselling guidebook author and leading authority on European travel Rick Steves; presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham; actor, artist, author and activist Terry Crews; best-selling author, Emmy Award-winning sports analyst and host of "Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man" Emmanuel Acho; and professor, accomplished author and leading animal welfare expert Temple Grandin.

randin is returning for the Speaker Series 10th anniversary year. She was part of the 2018 season where she broke all previous sales records, selling out 2 performances in a matter of days. Other special commemorations will take place this year in observance of the Series 10th anniversary. All Series events are held at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.

